In Case of Emergency, Pack a Safety Kit for Your Car

Gear bag or box should include food, water, first aid supplies and fire extinguisher to help you if you're stranded in a worst-case scenario

First and foremost, you should always carry items of necessity in case you are stranded. Much like you should keep a kit in your home for unfavorable weather, you should bring along foods that won’t spoil, plenty of water and several other crucial items.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles recommends:

» First aid kit: Supplied with bandages, bug spray, aspirin, tweezers and antibiotic ointment.

» Fire extinguisher: You can easily find vehicle-sized extinguishers at a local auto parts store.

Other Valuable Tools

The above items can keep you from starving and safe while you wait for vehicle assistance. You also can repair some common mechanical issues yourself to get your vehicle running with the following items:

» Spare tire changing kit: Be sure your vehicle is fitted with a proper spare tire, jack, wrench to remove the lug nuts, and safety triangles. Reflective triangles can be lifesavers when repairing a vehicle on the side of a busy roadway.

» Jumper cables: With the assistance of another vehicle, you will be able to jump-start a dead battery.

» Additional fluids: Bring proper oil, antifreeze and transmission fluids. If a vehicle runs low on any of these, it can cause big problems.

Severe Weather on the Road

Many states use flashing highway signs to indicate dangerous weather in the area. Do your best to get to a town that offers shelter.

If you are facing a tornado threat, pull over and park. Keep your seat belt secured, and cover your head with a blanket lower than window level. This should be considered a last resort only if you are unable to reach a safe building before the threat arrives.