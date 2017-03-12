Friday, June 1 , 2018, 9:30 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 

Know What to Do if the Rare Tornado Should Touch Down in Southern California

Determine the safest place in your home for shelter and have an emergency kit ready

Tornadoes may be rare in Southern California, but they are not unknown around here. Click to view larger
Tornadoes may be rare in Southern California, but they are not unknown around here. (Green Shoot Media)
By Green Shoot Media | March 12, 2017 | 11:51 a.m.

Extreme weather events pose a threat to Americans year round. Tornadoes are especially dangerous for Midwestern and Southern states, but they are not unknown in Southern California. These unpredictable storms are capable of obliterating entire towns and wildlife populations.

        |  Emergency Preparedness 2017  |  Complete Series Index  |

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration defines a tornado as a narrow, violently rotating column of air that extends from the base of the thunderstorm to the ground. Commonly called funnel clouds, tornadoes are basically windstorms that destroy everything they touch. They are the most violent type of atmospheric storms.

Preparing for a Storm

Tornadoes tend to strike quickly, without much warning. Meteorologists can give notices based on atmospheric conditions, but whether a tornado will develop and touch the ground cannot be foreseen.

Therefore, preparing ahead of a storm is crucial to your safety.

Put together a general emergency kit with enough food, water and prescriptions to last you at least three days. You also need to find a designated safe spot on your property. The National Weather Service has some great tips on how to choose this spot.

» Basement: If you have a basement, this is your best option. Allow plenty of space between you and any windows and be sure to keep supplies ready underground.

» Storm shelter: For those without basements, a great option is to hire a professional to install a storm shelter in an open area of your property. The underground bunkers can protect groups of people and also provide plenty of room for supplies.

» Interior closet: If you do not have access to the above options, aim for a room on your home’s lowest floor that is surrounded by interior walls. Putting the most walls between you and the storm can prove to be the safest place above ground.

Watch or Warning

Understanding the difference between a tornado watch and warning can potentially save your life.

A watch simply means the possibility of a tornado forming is present. In this instance, you should pay attention to your local weather reports or weather radio. While you should not go into panic mode, you need to be prepared to act quickly.

A warning is usually communicated with tornado sirens and means a tornado has been sighted. At this point in the storm, you can lose power sometimes, so you can’t rely on weather reports without a battery-operated device.

Don’t waste time when you hear a siren. Immediately head to your safe area.

        |  Emergency Preparedness 2017  |  Complete Series Index  |

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 