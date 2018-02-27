Disasters Unleash Panic in Pets; Be Prepared

Recent natural disasters across California underscore the importance of emergency preparedness. As households put together plans for disasters and emergencies, it is critical to consider the needs of pets.

The chaotic nature of emergencies means pets will be frightened and can easily become separated from pet owners who are not prepared, says PETS Hospital, a 24-hour urgent-care center in Orcutt.



The recent stories from the Montecito debris flow of pets being separated and then joyfully reunited is a reminder of how important safety planning is for pets as well as people.

PETS Hospital offers the following tips for pet-owners to consider as they prepare for emergencies.



» Be sure your pet is crate trained. The chaos and unusual activity of an emergency will invoke fear in pets. To keep your pet from running away, use a crate for transport. It is essential your pet is already comfortable with this process.

Be sure pet crates are stored in a place where they can be quickly accessed.



» Prepare a disaster bag for each pet, just like you’d prepare a human emergency supply kit. Items should include:

Sealable plastic bag to protect microchip information; pet license; ID information; current vaccine information; photos of your pet and of your pet with you (proof of ownership); name and phone number of your regular veterinarian.

Also have the following items available:

Three days’ worth of kibble in vacuum-sealed bags, canned food with easy-open lids (have can opener, too), and enough water for three days

Pet crates for dogs and cats

Leashes

Medications with instructions

Litter and small litter pan for cats

Flash light and blankets

Newspapers and puppy pads, hand wipes and paper towels for sanitary purposes



» Have a plan for a pet-friendly place to evacuate. Be aware that some shelters may not take pets. A family member or friend’s home out of the disaster zone may be the best choice. Make list of viable options in various locations.



» Use caution when returning home to a disaster area. Pets should remain indoors until the area is deemed safe. If you take a dog outdoors, be sure he/she is on a leash.



PETS Hospital operates 24/7 and is available to treat pets in need of care from emergencies.

— Amy Donald for PETS Hospital.