Play Gripping Game of Disc Golf at Cachuma Lake

Championship 2.25-mile course offers challenges amid scenic views

New 18-hole disc golf course at Cachuma Lake Recreation Area open to playrs of all skil levels. (County of Santa Barbara Parks Staff)
By Gina DePinto for Santa Barbara County | May 22, 2017 | 1:35 p.m.

A new 18-hole championship level disc golf course is now open at Cachuma Lake.

The course was designed in collaboration with local professional disc golf players and features views of Cachuma Lake and the San Rafael and Santa Ynez mountains.

Mixed with oak tree-framed technical challenges and long-distance holes to test skill and power, the course is designed to challenge expert and recreational players, yet still be enjoyable for kids and beginners.
 
Each hole along the 2.25-mile course has multiple basket positions making the course different every time it’s played.

The course begins and ends in front of the Cachuma Store, where players can pick up a course map, a new disc and provisions as they venture out to play among the old-growth oaks.
 
“Disc golf adds another family-friendly activity to Cachuma Lake, one of Santa Barbara County’s great destinations,” said 3rd Dist. Supervisor Joan Hartmann.

“The course expands on the existing recreational opportunities at Cachuma Lake that includes fishing, camping, hiking, nature cruises, and the Neal Taylor Nature Center," she said.

"All of Santa Barbara County parks are a great treasure for residents and visitors alike,” Hartmann said.
 
Played much like traditional golf, disc golf uses a disc in the place of ball and clubs.

The goal is to throw a disc into an elevated metal basket. The player moves from tee to hole through the trees, shrubs and terrain that change in and around the fairways that provide challenging obstacles.

Ultimately, the putt is tossed into the basket and the hole is completed. The aim is to finish the course in the fewest number of shots.

Cachuma Lake Recreation Area is along State Highway 154, 23 miles from Santa Barbara, eight miles from Santa Ynez and 12 miles from Solvang. For more information about Cachuma Lake activities and other county parks, visit www.sbparks.org.

— Gina DePinto for Santa Barbara County.
 

 

