Discarded Smoking Materials Blamed for Solvang Structure Fire

Six residents were displaced by blaze on 500 block of North Alisal Road

Fire damaged residential structure in Solvang. Click to view larger
‘Careless discarding of smoking materials’ caused a fire over the weekend at a multi-unit residential structure in Solvang, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.  (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | March 26, 2019 | 9:46 a.m.

"Careless discarding of smoking materials" caused a fire over the weekend at a multi-unit residential structure in Solvang, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department said Tuesday.

Firefighters were dispatched shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday to the blaze on the 500 block of North Alisal Road, according to fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.

The first crews on scene began an interior attack on the flames, and conducted a search of the building, Bertucelli said.

No one was inside the structure and no injuries were reported, he added.

Six residents were displaced by the fire, Bertucelli said, and the American Red Cross was called in to assist them.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the residents affected by the fire.

