Discount Prices (But not Laughs) to LOL Festival for Students

The Santa Barbara LOL Comedy Festival announced Friday, Oct. 2, 2015, that they have just added student discount tickets.

Students with valid student I.D. can go online to NightOut.com and purchase tickets for $16 plus service fees to all shows. Student tickets are limited and current student I.D. must be shown when picking up tickets at will call.

Direct links for purchasing these tickets are as follows:



» Brad Williams Ringmaster (Friday, Oct. 9, 8 p.m.)

» Steve Lemme & Kevin Heffernan Super Troopers/Broken Lizard and Dan St. Germain (Saturday, Oct. 10, 8 p.m.)

» Cheech Marin Legally Brown Tu/2.0 (Friday, Oct. 16, 8 p.m.)

» Chris Hardwick & Andy Daly The Nerdy Show (Saturday, Oct. 17, 8 p.m.)

Also just added to the Steve Lemme and Kevin Heffernan show at the Lobero Oct. 10 is Comedy Central’s Dan St. Germain.

Dan St. Germain whose Stand-Up Comedy special was met with rave reviews on Comedy Central is tearing it up, selling out wherever he performs.

As “One of the comics to watch for 2016,” Dan will kick off this evening of hilarity at the Lobero Theatre. This addition to an all ready great show will make this evening a night to remember.



The Santa Barbra LOL Comedy Festival returned Thursday, Oct. 8 with Hot Funny Femmes.

Oct. 9 at the Lobero is the return of Brad Williams all new show Ringmaster. Then Saturday, Oct. 10, at the Lobero it’s Broken Lizard’s; Steve Lemme Kevin Heffernan (Super Troopers).

The Festival continues Friday, Oct. 16 at the Arlington Theatre with Cheech Marin and Legally Brown Tu/2.0, starring Showtime Networks LOL Comedy Alum and headliners Steve Trevino, Monique Marvez, Jeff Garcia and Willie Barcena.

The festival will conclude Saturday, Oct. 17 at the Arlington Theatre with The Nerdy Show starring @Midnight’s Chris Hardwick, Andy Daly from Comedy Central’s Review and YouTube sensation Eric Schwartz (Smooth-E).

The Santa Barbara LOL Comedy Festival is produced by lolflix Inc. with support from sponsors Roxx Vodka and Number Juan Tequila and the Eagle Inn.

Watch performances and highlights at http://www.lolflix.com.

— Jaime Shaw is the communication manager for Santa Barbara LOL Comedy Festival.