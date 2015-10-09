Monday, April 30 , 2018, 4:59 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 
Things to Do

Discount Prices (But not Laughs) to LOL Festival for Students

By Jaime Shaw for Santa Barbara LOL Comedy Festival | October 9, 2015 | 7:06 p.m.

The Santa Barbara LOL Comedy Festival announced Friday, Oct. 2, 2015, that they have just added student discount tickets.

Students with valid student I.D. can go online to NightOut.com and purchase tickets for $16 plus service fees to all shows. Student tickets are limited and current student I.D. must be shown when picking up tickets at will call.

Direct links for purchasing these tickets are as follows:
 
» Brad Williams Ringmaster (Friday, Oct. 9, 8 p.m.) 

» Steve Lemme & Kevin Heffernan Super Troopers/Broken Lizard and Dan St. Germain (Saturday, Oct. 10, 8 p.m.)

» Cheech Marin Legally Brown Tu/2.0 (Friday, Oct. 16, 8 p.m.)

» Chris Hardwick & Andy Daly The Nerdy Show (Saturday, Oct. 17, 8 p.m.) 

Also just added to the Steve Lemme and Kevin Heffernan show at the Lobero Oct. 10 is Comedy Central’s Dan St. Germain.

Dan St. Germain whose Stand-Up Comedy special was met with rave reviews on Comedy Central is tearing it up, selling out wherever he performs.

As “One of the comics to watch for 2016,” Dan will kick off this evening of hilarity at the Lobero Theatre. This addition to an all ready great show will make this evening a night to remember.
 
The Santa Barbra LOL Comedy Festival returned Thursday, Oct. 8 with Hot Funny Femmes.

Oct. 9 at the Lobero is the return of Brad Williams all new show Ringmaster. Then Saturday, Oct. 10, at the Lobero it’s Broken Lizard’s; Steve Lemme Kevin Heffernan (Super Troopers).

The Festival continues Friday, Oct. 16 at the Arlington Theatre with Cheech Marin and Legally Brown Tu/2.0, starring Showtime Networks LOL Comedy Alum and headliners Steve Trevino, Monique Marvez, Jeff Garcia and Willie Barcena.

The festival will conclude Saturday, Oct. 17 at the Arlington Theatre with The Nerdy Show starring @Midnight’s Chris Hardwick, Andy Daly from Comedy Central’s Review and YouTube sensation Eric Schwartz (Smooth-E).

The Santa Barbara LOL Comedy Festival is produced by lolflix Inc. with support from sponsors Roxx Vodka and Number Juan Tequila and the Eagle Inn.

Watch performances and highlights at http://www.lolflix.com.

— Jaime Shaw is the communication manager for Santa Barbara LOL Comedy Festival.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 