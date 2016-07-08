Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 5:41 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Discounted Santa Barbara County Fair Tickets Dwindle; Sales End July 10

With the Santa Barbara County Fair quickly approaching, discounted tickets will be sold until July 10. The 2016 fair runs from July 13-17. Click to view larger
With the Santa Barbara County Fair quickly approaching, discounted tickets will be sold until July 10. The 2016 fair runs from July 13-17. (Brittany App Photography)
By Shelly Cone for the Santa Maria Fairpark | July 8, 2016 | 3:10 p.m.

There are still a few days to buy pre-sale tickets to this year’s Santa Barbara County Fair, but sales for the discounted tickets and ride wristbands end July 10. 

This summer marks the 125th celebration of the fair, and it will definitely be a fair to remember. This year’s fair takes place July 13-17 at the Santa Maria Fairpark.

Pre-sale tickets are $8 for ages 12 and older, $6 for ages 6-11 years old and $20 for unlimited carnival wristbands.

Pre-sale tickets are available at the following locations: Rabobanks in Santa Maria, Orcutt, Nipomo and Guadalupe; La Chiquita Markets in Santa Maria, Nipomo and Guadalupe; La Miramar in Santa Maria, Lompoc, Paso Robles and Oceano; and Vallarta Supermarket in Santa Maria. Tickets are also available online at www.santamariafairpark.com.

General admission during the Fair is $8 for ages 6-11; $10 for ages 12-61; and $8 for ages 62 and older. Kids 5 and younger are always free. Unlimited carnival ride wristbands are $30. Parking is $7.

Destruction Derby costs $12 general and $18 for box seats. Destruction Derby tickets can only be purchased at the Fairpark ticket office.

Dollar Day kicks off the Santa Barbara County Fair with admission and carnival rides for just $1 Wednesday, July 13, until 5 p.m. After 5 p.m. regular prices apply.

That day also kicks off the Bud Light Concert Series with a performance by the country band on a hot streak Parmalee on the KCOY Main Stage.

The excitement continues Thursday, July 14, with Senior Day, when seniors 62 and over pay just $1 admission all day. General admission on that day is $3 before 3 p.m., after which time regular admission applies.

That evening’s concert will feature a performance by 10-time Grammy Award-winning musical artist Chaka Khan. 

Friday, July 15, is Agriculture and Cattlemen’s Day, featuring free rodeo activities in the Budweiser Minetti Arena and an evening concert by that distinctive crooner Dwight Yoakam. General admission is $3 before 3 p.m.

Military and Law Enforcement Appreciation Day takes place Saturday, July 16, and all personnel and their families will receive free admission to the fair all day.

That night fairgoers will enjoy a concert by rock ’n’ roll legends Creedence Clearwater Revisited.

Wrapping things up Sunday, July 17, is Fiesta Day with a Hispanic concert in the Budweiser Minetti Arena. 

All KCOY Main Stage entertainment begins at 7:30 p.m. and is free with paid fair admission. The Fiesta Day entertainment is a separate ticketed event.

New attractions this year will amaze, impress and draw laughter from audiences. The stunt duo of Something Ridiculous will stroll the grounds performing for audiences by juggling anything they can get their hands on.

Roberto the Magnificent will perform his wild, high-energy stage act, employing a variety of cirque-style skills as he rides an industrial pogo stick and juggles flaming torches and spinning handsaws.

Bands such as Mister Wonderful and Crawdaddio will meet all sorts of musical taste.

The Dock Dogs aquatics competition will entertain as canines compete for the honor of best dive dog.

Kids will love the Wizards Challenge with Enchanted Forest Animals science-based exhibit, and guests of all ages be sure to catch a glimpse of the larger-than-life Chicken Rider as he strolls through the grounds.

For more information, visit www.santamariafairpark.com or like the Fairpark on Facebook.

Shelly Cone represents the Santa Maria Fairpark.

 
