Discover the Art of Food at Santa Barbara Public Market

Food

Art & food go hand in hand. People have undeniable sensory connections to food – from its taste, to its form, to colors and textures.

To celebrate, the Santa Barbara Public Market is hosting “The Art of Food,” Aug. 10 – 16.

Visit the Public Market and explore art, food and culture with local experts in the Santa Barbara community, who will offer inspiration, instruction, and a creative way to experience the Santa Barbara Public Market.

Beginning on Monday, Aug. 10, the Public Market will debut a commissioned photography exhibit by renowned local photographer Kim Reierson, featuring the stars of the Public Market… the merchants!

Come tour the market and admire the photographs capturing the merchants, and the art of their craft.

See below for the additional lineup of Art of Food events the Public Market has in store for the community… follow the Public Market on social media (Facebook and @santabarbarapublicmarket) or visit www.sbpublicmarket.com for details and updates!

Sip & Paint with The Painted Cabernet! – Thursday, Aug. 13 — $45

Calling art and wine lovers! On Thursday, Aug. 13, at 5:30 p.m., guests are invited to join The Painted Cabernet for a painting class in The Kitchen at the Public Market.

The Painted Cabernet’s instructional artist will walk guests step by step through the painting experience, giving one-on-one instruction while giving you the time to sip a little wine, visit with your neighbor, listen to some great music and paint your very own masterpiece to take home at the end of the night.

Tickets are $45, and include a glass of wine. Additional wine or beer and bites from The Culture Counter will be available for purchase.

Call 805-963-9979 for details and to reserve.

Kid’s Corner with Knit Fit – Saturday August 15, 10am - FREE

On Saturday, Aug. 15, from 10 a.m. to noon, Knit Fit will host interactive arts & crafts for kids in The Kitchen, where children can learn how to make creative flower origami and can receive $5 glitter tattoos.

This event is FREE and open to the community. Call 805-770-7702 for details.

Food Photography Lunch & Learn with Chuck Place – Sunday, Aug. 16, 12 p.m. - $45

On Sunday, Aug. 16, join professional photographer Chuck Place for a “Lunch & Learn” at the Public Market.

This hands on food photography class kicks off with a presentation on light manipulation and how to get the perfect plated shot. Guests will then put their new knowledge to use and turn their cameras to beautifully plated salads provided by Flagstone Pantry.

The class wraps up with a Q&A discussion with Chuck, accompanied by a light lunch of fresh salads and complimentary champagne split.

Participants are required to bring their own cameras, lenses and 24-inch reflector if they have one. Tripods and cable releases are also recommended but not necessary.

Class is $45, and includes lunch and a split of champagne. Advance reservations are required. Call 770-7702 for details and to reserve.

Eat This, Shoot That Food Photography Tour of the Public Market! – Saturday Aug. 15 & Sunday Aug. 16 - $39

On Aug. 15 and 16, Eat This, Shoot That!, the premiere food photography tour guide in town, will be hosting several exclusive tours through the Public Market.

The brainchild of Tara Jones, a college photography teacher and local foodie, Eat This, Shoot That! tours are like no other, and this will be the first of its kind at the Public Market.

The 45-minute tour will lead participants through the Public Market, stopping at various merchants for photo ops along the way.

Participants will learn helpful tips and tricks on how to take better photos of food, and of course sample the food they shoot along the way.

Two tours a day will be offered on both Saturday, Aug. 15 (3 p.m. & 4:30 p.m.) and Sunday, Aug. 16 (3 p.m. & 4:30 p.m.).

Tours are $39, and include food samplings from several Public Market merchants. Participants will also receive wristbands that grants them Happy Hour pricing at Wine + Beer all day.

Call 1-800-656-0713 or visit Eat This, Shoot That! at the Public Market for details and to reserve.