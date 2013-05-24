‘Discover Santa Barbara’ at Chamber of Commerce’s Business Expo

Join the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce from 5 to 8 p.m. next Wednesday, May 29 in Warren Hall at the Earl Warren Showgrounds to “Discover Santa Barbara” at the 20th annual Business Expo.

Enjoy tastes from local restaurants and wineries while you uncover the gems of Santa Barbara businesses. Along with 70-plus business exhibitors in Warren Hall, come see the newly remodeled Air Stream from Santa Barbara Auto Camp, a vintage Rolls Royce, Lexus cars featuring the ISC, RX and more, and the bright yellow Santa Barbara Hot Rod Limo.

The expo is open to the public. Admission is $3, or for free entry bring canned and non-perishable food donations benefiting the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

Everyone is looking for something!What are you looking for? Whatever it is, you will find it at the Business Expo.

Raffle prizes include an iPad Mini, lunch for two at the El Encanto Hotel, a one-hour massage, dining certificates, American Airlines round-trip tickets to anywhere in the United States, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean, and more. Raffle tickets are $5 for one or $10 for three.

» Gold sponsors: Santa Barbara Airport, Santa Barbara Community Phone Book and Village Properties

» Silver sponsors: BlueIsle Bookkeeping, Classic Party Rental, EF International Language Center, Montecito Bank & Trust, Santa Barbara Independent, Southern California Edison and Synergy Computing Inc.

» Media Sponsors: Pacific Coast Business Times, KDB 96.7FM, Cox Communications and the Santa Barbara Independent

» Wi-Fi Sponsor: Lanspeed and Aruba Networks

» Venue Sponsor: Earl Warren Showgrounds

— Stephanie Armstrong is the director of events and marketing for the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce.