Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 6:48 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

Business

‘Discover Santa Barbara’ at Chamber of Commerce’s Business Expo

By Stephanie Armstrong for the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce | May 24, 2013 | 7:17 p.m.

Join the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce from 5 to 8 p.m. next Wednesday, May 29 in Warren Hall at the Earl Warren Showgrounds to “Discover Santa Barbara” at the 20th annual Business Expo.

Enjoy tastes from local restaurants and wineries while you uncover the gems of Santa Barbara businesses. Along with 70-plus business exhibitors in Warren Hall, come see the newly remodeled Air Stream from Santa Barbara Auto Camp, a vintage Rolls Royce, Lexus cars featuring the ISC, RX and more, and the bright yellow Santa Barbara Hot Rod Limo.

The expo is open to the public. Admission is $3, or for free entry bring canned and non-perishable food donations benefiting the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

Everyone is looking for something!What are you looking for? Whatever it is, you will find it at the Business Expo.

Raffle prizes include an iPad Mini, lunch for two at the El Encanto Hotel, a one-hour massage, dining certificates, American Airlines round-trip tickets to anywhere in the United States, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean, and more. Raffle tickets are $5 for one or $10 for three.

» Gold sponsors: Santa Barbara Airport, Santa Barbara Community Phone Book and Village Properties

» Silver sponsors: BlueIsle Bookkeeping, Classic Party Rental, EF International Language Center, Montecito Bank & Trust, Santa Barbara Independent, Southern California Edison and Synergy Computing Inc.

» Media Sponsors: Pacific Coast Business Times, KDB 96.7FM, Cox Communications and the Santa Barbara Independent

» Wi-Fi Sponsor: Lanspeed and Aruba Networks

» Venue Sponsor: Earl Warren Showgrounds

Exhibitors

Adams Printing & Graphics
All State - Bustamante Willis Insurance
Arch Rock Fish
Better Earth Landscape
BlueIsle Bookkeeping
Bourdeau Spa
Brazilian Cultural Arts Center of Santa Barbara
California Pizza Kitchen
CapTel Captioned Telephone
Catering Connections
Chick-fil-A
Chuck’s Waterfront Grill & Endless Summer Bar Cafe
Circle V Ranch Camp
Classic Party Rental
Community West Bank
Courtyard Santa Barbara
DCH Lexus of Santa Barbara
DCM Graphics
DocuProducts
Earl Warren Showground
EF International Language Center
El Encanto
Family Care Network
First Data
Food Bank of Santa Barbara
Giessinger Winery
Ken Frye Artisan Wood
Kubisch and Ferris Orthodontics
Lanspeed
Massage Green Spa
Montecito Bank & Trust
Nancy S. Barasch Photography
Ninkasi Brewing
Open Air Photo Booth
Organo Gold Coffee
Paradigm Shift Media Productons
Paychex
Persona Neapolitan Pizzeria
REC Solar, Inc.
Rotary of Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara Airport
Santa Barbara Auto Camp
Santa Barbara Botanic Garden
Santa Barbara Community Phone Books
Santa Barbara Hot Rod Limo
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Zoo
SB Menus
Sleep Number
Southern California Edison
Spherion
St. Vincent’s
The Vein Clinic of Santa Barbara
Tri-County Office Furniture
U.S. Bank
UCSB Extension
United Boys & Girls Club
Unity Shoppe
Ventura County Star
Village Properties
Vox Orbis, LLC
Wilson Printing
Workzones

— Stephanie Armstrong is the director of events and marketing for the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 