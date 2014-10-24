Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 9:43 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Discover Successful Self-Publishing Strategies at CLL Class This Saturday

By Flannery Hill for the SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning | October 24, 2014 | 9:44 a.m.

Greg Sharp

This Saturday, publishing executive Greg Sharp will lead Center for Lifelong Learning course "Successful Self-Publishing — Strategies and Tactics to Avoid Pitfalls," a one-day workshop for writers, artists and photographers to grasp an overview of the steps involved in self-publishing a book.

Whether you are ready to go to press, or need help developing a book idea, this class is for you.

The class will be held from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in Room 31 of the Santa Barbara Schott Campus. The cost is $95. Click here to register. For more information, email [email protected].

Sharp lends his 30-plus years of expertise to help authors bring their ideas to fruition and navigate the publishing process.

“The publishing process can be a confusing one — there are many, many different levels," said Sharp, publisher and president at Sea Hill Press. “Understanding the process is half of the job.”

His one-day class will cover everything from manuscript preparation to social media marketing, and will give students a solid understanding of the many levels involved in self-publishing. Other topics of discussion include cover design, interior layout, digital and traditional printing, e-books, book sales, marketing, publicity and distribution.

Authors of all levels of experience are invited to attend "Successful Self-Publishing — Strategies and Tactics to Avoid Pitfalls" to explore the many decisions the will face on their endeavor to self-publish a book successfully.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing the SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning.

