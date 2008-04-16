Friday, May 4 , 2018, 1:25 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 

Discover the Beauty of Montecito’s Hidden Gardens

Enjoy art, music and more while wandering through the CAMA Women's Board's eighth annual benefit tour.

By Justin Weaver | April 16, 2008 | 9:50 a.m.

{mosimage}

Spend a memorable afternoon exploring some of the most exclusive properties in Montecito when the Women’s Board of the Community Arts Music Association presents its eighth annual "Hidden Gardens" tour from 1 to 4 p.m. June 8.

This year’s tour of four gardens represents a sampling of a variety of garden plans, from an exquisite formal Italianate view estate to a working horse farm. The gardens reflect the interests and passions of their owners, from the plant lovers’ terraced scapes to a naturalist’s wildlife habitat. Each represents a beauty individual to the owner and site, indicative of the diversity of Montecito garden design. Musicians will serenade guests as they wander through the gardens.

{mosimage}

In homage to the blending of art and garden, local sculptors will present garden art for sale at the tour’s final garden. Enjoy wine, music and hors d’oeuvres with the opportunity to take home your own special sculpture. The winners of raffle items also will be announced. Items include complimentary consultations with well-known local landscape architects, brunch for two at the Four Seasons Biltmore Resort, an ink drawing of your house or garden by Gail Lucas, and tickets to the Huntington Botanical Gardens in Pasadena.

The Women’s Board “Hidden Gardens of Montecito” tour benefits CAMA’s International Series and Masterseries and CAMA’s Music Education Program in the public schools.

Tickets are $75 per person and will be available after May 1. Reservations are due June 6. Click here for more information or call 805.565.3936.

With roots going back to 1919, CAMA is Santa Barbara’s oldest arts organization and has brought the finest classical musicians from around the globe to Santa Barbara for nearly nine decades.

Each season, CAMA presents two concert series. The International Series features some of the world’s most acclaimed classical orchestras and soloists. Long held at the Arlington Theatre, its home will be the restored Granada Theatre beginning with CAMA’s 90th season next year. Masterseries showcases some of the world’s most respected chamber musicians and recitalists performing in the intimacy of the Lobero Theatre.

Justin Weaver is the concert and publicity manager for the Community Arts Music Association.

