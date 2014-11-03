Friday, June 8 , 2018, 9:13 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Discover the Life of Beethoven with the Santa Barbara Symphony

By Kelly Kapaun for the Santa Barbara Symphony | November 3, 2014 | 1:47 p.m.

Maestro Nir Kabaretti leads the Santa Barbara Symphony and special guest artist Caroline Goulding through the life of Ludwig Van Beethoven, from his early days as a student studying with Haydn, through one of his greatest masterpieces, the Violin Concerto, in the November concert.

Caroline Goulding
Caroline Goulding

“Beethoven: Student to Master” will be held in The Granada Theatre at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 15 and at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 16.

Kabaretti will guide us on a journey from the work that inspired Beethoven through some of his most influential and popular works. Kabaretti opens with Haydn’s Overture to Armida, followed by Beethoven’s Symphony No. 1, and finally, Beethoven’s Violin Concerto, which rounds out the evening with one of the most important works of the violin concerto repertoire.

“In this concert we will explore the life and inspiration behind some of Beethoven’s most notable pieces,” Kabaretti said. “Young violinist Caroline Goulding will breathe life into one of Beethoven’s greatest masterpieces, the Violin Concerto.”

What to listen for:

» Haydn’s Overture to Armida: Armida is an opera in three acts. The opening theme of the overture depicts the conflict between Rinaldo’s sense of duty and his longing for love; the subsidiary subject is a reminder of the hero’s military activities. The development section describes Rinaldo’s turbulent scenes with Armida and his guilty conscience. The seductive music of the enchanted wood provides a beguiling contrast, but Rinaldo tears himself away and the Overture ends with the victory of duty over love.

» Beethoven’s Symphony No. 1: Listen for the frequent and sudden changes in dynamics and the prominent, more independent use of wind instruments.

» Beethoven’s Violin Concerto: The five soft taps on the timpani that open the work not only serve to establish the key and the rhythm of the movement, but also recur as a unifying phrase throughout.

Called “precociously gifted” by Gramophone, Goulding has performed as a soloist since her debut at age 13 with some of North America’s premier orchestras. Goulding’s recognition from the classical music world’s most distinguished artists, critics and institutions has been significant. She was awarded the prestigious Avery Fisher Career Grant in 2011; and in 2009, she won the Young Concert Artists International Auditions, was the recipient of the Helen Armstrong Violin Fellowship, and received a Grammy nomination for her debut recording on the Telarc label.

Ticket prices are $28 to $133, with special rates for seniors, students and groups. Discounted student tickets are available for $10 with valid student ID.

Ticket holders are also invited to “Behind the Music,” the popular Pre-Concert Talk hosted by musician and music scholar Ramón Araïza and offering a fresh and fascinating insight into the musical program. These lively, interactive, informal talks, which last for approximately 30 minutes, are open to all ticket holders and are held one hour before each symphony concert begins.

To purchase tickets or for more information, call the symphony office at 805.898.9386, or order online by clicking here.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Symphony.

