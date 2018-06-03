Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 11:25 pm | Overcast with Haze 58º

 
 
 
 

Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum Sets Sights on New Funding, Exhibits

The nonprofit plans a fresh approach to securing financial stability and says the future calls for bigger and more tech-friendly stations

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | November 5, 2013 | 8:23 p.m.

Jasmin Salas thoughtfully stared at the empty egg carton in her hands, silently considering how to turn the material into a pair of usable goggles.

Hovering over a high countertop in the “Creation Station” at the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum, the 11-year-old Lompoc resident was visiting Santa Barbara County’s only children’s museum on a recent afternoon with her mother and two younger brothers in tow.

“I like creating stuff when I can,” Salas said.

She said the arts station is her absolute favorite exhibit, as is the case with many of the 20,000 people who come through the doors of the nonprofit at 705 S. McClelland St. each year.

While old staples of the nearly 15-year-old museum remain important, supporters of the nonprofit are realizing that bigger, fresher exhibits and more donations are even more critical.

The Discovery Museum has recently embarked on a route to recovery, at least in terms of obtaining more consistent funding to continue as a community treasure in the long term.

Now more than ever, museum stakeholders hope to revitalize branding and fundraising efforts — both outlined as key cornerstones of a recently completed feasibility study.

“Overwhelmingly, the community wants to see the museum prosper and grow,” said Chris Slaughter, interim executive director of the museum. “It’s a very critical time for us. It’s a tough time for children’s programming.”

The study was timed to coincide with nearly 10 years spent in the current facility, a large, open-layout space that used to be a Coca-Cola bottling plant.

Discovery Museum
Jasmin Salas, 11, of Lompoc works with her mother to create a pair of goggles from egg cartons and other material in the "Creation Station" at the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)

The museum that started in a much smaller downtown storefront five years before that has acquired quite the following through the years, helped in no small part by its location within a hub of family activity. The Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center, the Santa Maria Public Library and the National History Museum of Santa Maria are all within easy walking distance.

Where the volunteer-based organization has struggled is strategic planning, with no solid fundraising goals or system for establishing — and retaining — donors.

The Santa Barbara Foundation has been a staunch supporter, but the museum is hoping to establish more of an economic foothold, said Slaughter, a longtime museum board member who took over as interim director on Oct. 1.

A rock-climbing wall, “Belly of the Whale” and other exhibits have sustained visitors, but Slaughter said new more tech-friendly stations focused on math and science subjects might help the museum move into the next century.

New museum board members are excited to take on the new challenge, she said, all in the name of fostering family and making learning fun.

“This has been a labor of love for families of Santa Maria for the past 15 years,” Slaughter said. “When my kids were young, I got involved. The need has not diminished.

“We can’t lessen our operations because of the recession. They need us all the more.”

Anyone wishing to learn more about how to help can contact Slaughter at [email protected].

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

