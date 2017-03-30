Discovery Storage Center Celebrates Grand Opening

Lunar Roving Vehicle was built on current site of storage center

In a ceremony sponsored by the Goleta Chamber of Commerce, Discovery Storage Center held an official ribbon-cutting for its new state-of-the-art storage facility center, 6640 Discovery Drive, Goleta.

Kristen Miller, Goleta Chamber president/CEO, welcomed Discovery Storage Center as a new member of Goleta’s business community.

Goleta City Council members Roger S. Aceves and Michael T. Bennett received compliments for the city’s approvals of the Cabrillo Business Park Specific Plan, which facilitated development of the Discovery Storage Center.

Discovery Storage Center was completed in early 2017 on the original site where the Lunar Roving Vehicle (LRV) was researched, designed, built and tested.

There is a permanent exhibit in the Discovery Storage main office honoring the accomplishments of the people of Delco who created the LRV. The public is invited to visit the permanent exhibit.

Discovery Storage Center is equipped with more large commercial drive up spaces than any other storage facility in Goleta. It offers climate-controlled spaces, wine storage, office and conference facilities, and shipping and receiving.

— Beth Morris for Investec Real Estate Companies.