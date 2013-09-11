Friday, June 1 , 2018, 7:09 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Discussion with Filmmaker Michael Apted to Follow Free Screening of ‘56 Up’

By Karna Hughes for UCSB Arts & Lectures | September 11, 2013 | 9:27 a.m.

In 1964, a diverse group of British 7-year-olds were interviewed about their lives and dreams for a groundbreaking TV documentary. Since then, acclaimed director and filmmaker Michael Apted has been back to talk with the “kids” every seven years, examining the unfolding of their fates.

The latest installment in the riveting Up series, 56 Up, will be screened at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7 at UCSB Campbell Hall, followed by a live appearance and discussion with Apted. Admission to this event is free. (Please note the special start time of 7 p.m.)

No less than a reflection of what it means to be human and the myriad choices that shape the outcome of every life, the Up series was hailed as “a matchless portrait of our time” by the Los Angeles Times. The late film critic Roger Ebert praised the series “an inspired, almost noble use of the film medium. Apted penetrates to the central mystery of life.”

In the Peabody Award-winning 56 Up, the gang — from cab driver Tony to schoolmates Jackie, Lynn and Susan and the heart-breaking Neil — is settling into middle age, and more life-changing decisions and surprising developments are revealed.

While at UCSB, Apted will be the Regents’ Lecturer in the Department of Sociology. Join us for a special appearance by this amazing filmmaker, whose credits also include the feature films Gorillas in the Mist, Coal Miner’s Daughter, The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader and Chasing Mavericks.

Admission to 56 Up and the discussion with Apted is free. This event is co-presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures, the Department of Sociology, the Carsey-Wolf Center and the Department of Film & Media Studies.

For more information, call UCSB Arts & Lectures at 805.893.3535 or click here.

Arts & Lectures thanks lynda.com for its major support of the 2013-14 season.

— Karna Hughes is a senior writer and publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 