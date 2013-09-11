Discussion with Filmmaker Michael Apted to Follow Free Screening of ‘56 Up’

In 1964, a diverse group of British 7-year-olds were interviewed about their lives and dreams for a groundbreaking TV documentary. Since then, acclaimed director and filmmaker Michael Apted has been back to talk with the “kids” every seven years, examining the unfolding of their fates.

The latest installment in the riveting Up series, 56 Up, will be screened at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7 at UCSB Campbell Hall, followed by a live appearance and discussion with Apted. Admission to this event is free. (Please note the special start time of 7 p.m.)

No less than a reflection of what it means to be human and the myriad choices that shape the outcome of every life, the Up series was hailed as “a matchless portrait of our time” by the Los Angeles Times. The late film critic Roger Ebert praised the series “an inspired, almost noble use of the film medium. Apted penetrates to the central mystery of life.”

In the Peabody Award-winning 56 Up, the gang — from cab driver Tony to schoolmates Jackie, Lynn and Susan and the heart-breaking Neil — is settling into middle age, and more life-changing decisions and surprising developments are revealed.

While at UCSB, Apted will be the Regents’ Lecturer in the Department of Sociology. Join us for a special appearance by this amazing filmmaker, whose credits also include the feature films Gorillas in the Mist, Coal Miner’s Daughter, The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader and Chasing Mavericks.

This event is co-presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures, the Department of Sociology, the Carsey-Wolf Center and the Department of Film & Media Studies.

— Karna Hughes is a senior writer and publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.