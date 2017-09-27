Discussion to Look at Dyslexia in Schools

Parents, teachers and community members are invited to join a discussion about dyslexia and the new state guidelines for schools 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, at the Central Library's Faulkner Gallery.

Dyslexia in Our Schools: What a Parent Needs to Know will introduce parents to a variety of topics, including recent legislation; special education vs. general education; 504s; IEPs; accommodations; and parents as informed advocates.

Parents and other community members have asked to hear from representatives from local schools to provide them with information and direction about how the new dyslexia guidelines will be implemented and addressed.

Santa Barbara Unified School District Superintendent Cary Matsuoka will participate in the discussion.

Meeting organizers have invited school representatives from local public and independent schools to join in a discussion about how to best support students with dyslexia in our local schools, in the community and at home.



For several years, the Santa Barbara Public Library and Dyslexia Santa Barbara have worked together to increase community awareness about dyslexia.

During the current school year, the groups have developed a series of monthly dyslexia workshops to continue to develop understanding about this common learning difference, and provide access to resources to the one in five students and adults who struggle to read, write and spell.



The first meeting, held Sept. 6, was a well-attended introductory discussion that touched on current issues including the new California State Department of Education dyslexia guidelines now in effect.



— Beverly Schwartzberg for Santa Barbara Public Library System.