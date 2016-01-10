Dish Network, KSBY-TV Settle Dispute; NBC Programming Blackout Ends

Sports

Dish Network and the company that owns KSBY-TV have settled their contract dispute, restoring NBC programming for the satellite company’s customers Sunday morning.

Cordillera Communications and Dish reached an agreement at 10:05 a.m. Sunday, officials said.

“Dish is restoring Cordillera’s stations to its lineup,” Cordillera representatives said on the firm’s website. “Cordillera thanks all of our viewers for your patience and support.”

By 10:30 a.m., Dish customers could watch the NFL football playoff game pitting the Seattle Seahawks against the Minnesota Vikings, although the program guide took a bit longer to update.

Early last week, Minnesota-based Cordillera Communications, owner of San Luis Obispo-based KSBY and other network-affiliated TV stations across the country, warned viewers who watch its stations through Dish Network of a potential loss of programming.

As the dispute extended, Dish customers in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties lost KSBY programming at midday Thursday.

Federal law since 1992 has required cable and satellite providers to obtain permission to redistribute broadcast programming, and prohibits carrying replacement networks from outside the local market.

This “retransmission consent” requirement was put in place by Congress to protect local broadcasters.

Every few years, local stations and the satellite and cable providers that carry them negotiate new retransmission consent agreements that include a programming fee, among other provisions.

Along with KSBY, Cordillera’s other local stations in Arizona, Colorado, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana and Texas also disappeared from Dish Network until they reached a new agreement.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.