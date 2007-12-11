‘Disoriented’ Driver Hits State Street Christmas Tree
The driver, according to Santa Barbara police, thought the lights on the tree were strung between buildings.
By Staff | December 11, 2007 | 2:45 p.m.
A motorist struck the Christmas tree at 1300 State St. on Friday. The tree was fine; the car was not.
Linda Teague Goggin, 66, was driving south on State Street at 12:50 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 7. According to Lt. Paul McCaffrey of the Santa Barbara Police Department, Goggin became disoriented when she saw the lights on the tree, thinking that they were strung between buildings, and crashed her 1993 Lincoln Mark VIII head-on into the tree. The car sustained major front-end damage.
Officer Chris Ortega, a DUI enforcement expert, noted that Goggin appeared to be under the influence of a drug or medication. She was arrested on suspicion of DUI.
