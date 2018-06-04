Monday, June 4 , 2018, 11:55 am | Overcast with Haze 62º

 
 
 
 

A Shout Out to Heroic Montecito Fire Dispatchers

By Jackie Jenkins for the Montecito Fire Protection District | April 7, 2018 | 4:32 p.m.

The week of April 8-14 has been designated as National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, and the Montecito Fire Protection District acknowledges and thanks its dispatchers for their dedication, hard work and skills.

They are heroes who provided extraordinary service during the Thomas Fire and Jan. 9 debris flow events.

The Montecito Fire Communications Division (South Coast Dispatch) serves the community with the highest professionalism and strives to render the highest level of service to the community.

The communications division is staffed with three full-time public safety dispatchers responsible for the receipt, documentation and disposition of telephone and radio calls for routine and emergency 9-1-1 situations for the Montecito and Carpinteria‐Summerland fire districts.

The dispatch center is staffed 24 hours a day, 365 days per year. It is the responsibility of the public safety dispatcher to identify the nature of a call as quickly as possible and assist the caller in solving the problem.

The dispatcher is the critical link between the citizen and the firefighters, as they are responsible for obtaining information from the caller and transferring that information to the firefighters and emergency personnel.

Because each call is unique and can vary from requests for general information to reports of life-threatening incidents, the dispatcher must ask specific questions to accurately prioritize the call and assign it appropriately to emergency responders.

The faster this critical information is obtained determines how quickly firefighters are able to respond.

Montecito Fire Protection District is proud of its dispatchers, and recognizes the daily sacrifices they make to provide excellent service to the communities they serve.

— Jackie Jenkins for the Montecito Fire Protection District.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 