A Shout Out to Heroic Montecito Fire Dispatchers

The week of April 8-14 has been designated as National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, and the Montecito Fire Protection District acknowledges and thanks its dispatchers for their dedication, hard work and skills.

They are heroes who provided extraordinary service during the Thomas Fire and Jan. 9 debris flow events.

The Montecito Fire Communications Division (South Coast Dispatch) serves the community with the highest professionalism and strives to render the highest level of service to the community.

The communications division is staffed with three full-time public safety dispatchers responsible for the receipt, documentation and disposition of telephone and radio calls for routine and emergency 9-1-1 situations for the Montecito and Carpinteria‐Summerland fire districts.

The dispatch center is staffed 24 hours a day, 365 days per year. It is the responsibility of the public safety dispatcher to identify the nature of a call as quickly as possible and assist the caller in solving the problem.

The dispatcher is the critical link between the citizen and the firefighters, as they are responsible for obtaining information from the caller and transferring that information to the firefighters and emergency personnel.

Because each call is unique and can vary from requests for general information to reports of life-threatening incidents, the dispatcher must ask specific questions to accurately prioritize the call and assign it appropriately to emergency responders.

The faster this critical information is obtained determines how quickly firefighters are able to respond.

Montecito Fire Protection District is proud of its dispatchers, and recognizes the daily sacrifices they make to provide excellent service to the communities they serve.

— Jackie Jenkins for the Montecito Fire Protection District.