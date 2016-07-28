Distinctive Art Gallery Opens on State Street, Spotlights Local Artists

Celebrating the achievements of established and emerging local artists side by side, Distinctive Art Gallery showcases work ranging from abstract to hyper-realism and the many styles in-between.

The gallery looks forward to exposing as much local talent as possible by rotating shows on a monthly/bi-monthly basis.

Distinctive Art Gallery was conceived by Dave Lombardi, longtime local business owner of Distinctive Framing N’Art, after hearing from his clients that more gallery space was needed in Santa Barbara.

For the past 13 years, Lombardi has used his frame shop to showcase work by local artists, including mainstays Chris Potter and Kathleen Boisen.

When the space next to the frame shop at 1331 State St. became available, Lombardi decided to take the plunge. With the additional space, he has the opportunity to serve a larger group of artists and exhibit a more robust variety of artwork.

After two successful exhibitions — “Dimension Collide” and “The Local Scene” — Distinctive Art Gallery will host four solo exhibitions in the coming months, beginning with a rare solo exhibit of Karl Dempwolf, “In Praise of Nature” from Aug. 1 to Sept. 6, 2016. An artist reception will be held from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 20.

“We live in area of profoundly talented artists, and we are pleased to be able to extend this beautiful space to those in and around the area,” said Letitia Haynes, director of Distinctive Art Gallery.

To learn more and receive alerts on upcoming events, follow Distinctive Art Gallery on Facebook.

Distinctive Art Gallery is part of a group of resources aimed at local artists that includes Distinctive Frame N’ Art and Reflections A Digital Lab.

— Letitia Haynes is the director of Distinctive Art Gallery.