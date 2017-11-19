Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 1:06 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 

Sr. Deputy Durant Honored With Distinguished Service Medal

By Kelly Hoover for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office | November 19, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.
Distinguished Service Medal. Click to view larger
Distinguished Service Medal. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office)

Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown awarded the Distinguished Service Medal to Senior Deputy Michael Durant at the 65th annual Peace Officers Research Association of California’s (PORAC) Conference of Members.

Durant’s career with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spans more than 30 years. He was assigned to patrol, field training, investigations, custody and transportation.

He also worked as a K-9 handler and served as the agency’s public information officer.

Durant was first elected to the Peace Officer’s Research Association of California Board of Directors, representing the Tri-Counties Chapter, in 2003.

In 2005, he was elected vice president of PORAC. As vice president, he put his public-relations skills to use promoting the recruitment and retention of local law-enforcement associations and members into the PORAC ranks.

In 2007, Durant was placed on full-release to PORAC and since then has spent much of his time living and working in Sacramento. In 2013, he was unanimously elected president of PORAC and has served continuously in that post until now.

In his executive role with PORAC, Durant leads an organization representing more than 70,000 peace officers, the largest of its kind in California.

For the past 12 years, Durant has educated state and federal legislators about the necessary tools for California law enforcement to be successful in their mission to keep communities safe.

He has played an integral part in the passage of numerous pieces of legislation that have helped improve public safety in California and throughout the nation.

Through Durant’s efforts, PORAC has formed strong alliances with other major California law-enforcement associations in successfully supporting, amending or defeating important or controversial law enforcement-related legislation.

Durant was awarded the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Distinguished Service Medal for his lengthy and exceptional service in a position of great responsibility, and for his many contributions to California’s law enforcement profession, to the PORAC, and to the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office.

Durant said he was honored and humbled to not only receive such a prestigious award from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, but also to serve the members of PORAC and the citizens of Santa Barbara County.

— Kelly Hoover for Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

 

 

 


 


 


 

