Motorcycle Crash Survivor Warns of Distracted-Driving Dangers

DeeDee Gonzalez joins law enforcement, Auto Club officials in highlighting what can happen when motorists use cell phones

Texting while driving should be just as shameful as drunken driving, officials said at a press conference Friday at Chase Palm Park in Santa Barbara.

The Automobile Club of Southern California, the California Highway Patrol, the Police Department and distracted-driver survivor DeeDee Gonzalez are attempting to create the same stigma around distracted driving as drunken driving.

"You wouldn't drive drunk, so why would you drive under the influence of your phone?" Gonzalez said to Noozhawk. "Distracted driving injuries are 100-percent preventable."

Gonzalez was riding a motorcycle in Rancho Palos Verdes in 2017 when she was hit by a 16-year-old motorist who was distracted on his phone. She was 46 years old when she was hit and two years later she says, "48 is too old to be learning how to walk."

She needed multiple surgeries after the crash, which broke her pelvis and thigh, and caused a multitude of other injuries.

"I never lost consciousness," she said. "The pain was horrific. My body is permanently injured."

She was in the hospital and rehab for 70 days.

"I had to learn how to use the bathroom and dress myself," she said.

According to an Auto Club survey, 10 percent of adult drivers say they always or frequently use their smartphones while driving.

Millennials, between the ages of 25 and 39, who send more than 50 text messages a day, are more likely to drive while "intexticated," said Doug Shupe, Auto Club spokesman.

Nearly 46 percent admit to using their phones while driving for navigation purposes. Other causes of distracted driving include searching for music, wanting to be more productive, and wanting to respond in a timely manner to people.

"Please don't drive intoxicated and don't drive 'intexticated,'" Shupe said.

The press conference was held in the parking lot next to Skater's Point. AAA and the CHP showed vehicles side by side that had been destroyed because of drunken driving and texting while driving; there was no distinguishable difference between the two vehicles.

"When you drive intexticated, you needlessly put everyone on the road in danger," Shupe said. He said nine people die every day across the U.S. from distracted driving.

Santa Barbara Police Chief Lori Luhnow said people need to realize that "lives can be altered in an instant" when driving distracted.

Anthony Wagner, spokesman for the Police Department, said the city issued 162 tickets for driving while talking on a cell phone and 702 tickets for texting while driving in 2018.

Even though initial crash reports may not indicate that texting or phone distractions are the cause of crashes, he said, authorities often find out months later after the investigation is completed.

For Gonzalez, there is no reason why anyone should ever use their phone while driving. She's living proof of the dangers.

"Distracted driving can kill, and when it doesn't kill, it can cause permanent injuries for the rest of your life," Gonzalez said.

