District Attorney’s Office Book Program Opens New Chapter in Crime Prevention

By Debbie Fox for Santa Barbara County District Attorney | August 30, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

The District Attorney’s Office will begin a new form of Crime Prevention in Santa Maria, District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley has announced.

The Santa Maria Public Library has recently opened a used book store. In response to that effort, the district attorney staff has decided to donate gently used children’s books.

“Thanks to the generosity of the Santa Maria community and especially this gift of children’s books from Joyce Dudley and her colleagues, the library is delighted to have help getting books into the hands of children, many of whom have never owned their very own book,” said Mary Housel, library director/city librarian, Santa Maria Public Library.

All children’s books will have a suggested donation of 50 cents. If a child’s parent or guardian is not able to make a donation, the library will offer the books for free. All donations go back to the library.

“As your district attorney, I am convinced another way to keep our communities safe is to ensure that our children remain in school,” Dudley said.

“Thus, we will continue to focus on our wrap-around/service-oriented Truancy Prevention program (CLASS),” she said.

“As a former early-childhood educator, I believe early access to books is a key factor for our communities’ children in terms of both future school engagement and success.

“Therefore we have taken it upon ourselves to donate our own family children’s books to our Santa Maria Library located at 421 S. McClelland St., Santa Maria,” Dudley said.

“The books will be delivered on Friday, Aug. 31 at 12 p.m. We are very excited about finding another opportunity to participate in public service in order to perpetuate public safety,” she said.

— Debbie Fox for Santa Barbara County District Attorney.

 

