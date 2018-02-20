Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 1:32 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

District Attorney Reviewing Whether Animal Rescue Founder to Face More Charges

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | February 20, 2018 | 10:34 p.m.

The leader of an animal rescue facility in Solvang made her first court appearance since being arrested for allegedly violating a criminal protective order, but a decision on whether Julia Di Sieno will face other charges remains under review.

Di Sieno, 57, appeared before Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge John McGregor on Tuesday. 

In December, she was charged with two misdemeanor counts of stalking and two misdemeanor counts of making criminal threats.

At the time, a judge signed a criminal protective order naming Mary and Richard Nohr and banned Di Sieno from owning firearms or other weapons.

The judge did not include an expiration date on the criminal protection order, meaning it will be effective for three years. 

However, Di Sieno, who operates Animal Rescue Team, allegedly did not comply with orders to surrender firearms with 24 hours of the Dec. 22 hearing or provide a receipt within 48 hours showing she had surrendered the weapons.

On Feb. 2, Hoover said, patrol deputies responded for a report of an alleged violation of a criminal protective order, allegedly perpetrated by Di Sieno toward the Nohrs.

Detectives investigating the allegations learned Di Sieno may not have surrendered her weapons, prompting them to obtain a search warrant served on her residence. 

Deputies reportedly found “numerous firearms” along with “a copious amount of ammunition of various calibers throughout Di Sieno’s residence," a Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman said.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office has received law enforcement officers’ reports on the incidents involving Di Sieno and is reviewing whether she will face additional charges, Chief Deputy District Attorney Cynthia Gresser said Tuesday.

The criminal case returns to court March 13.

During Tuesday’s court appearance, defense attorney Kevin Dubrall from the Santa Barbara County Public Defender’s Office revealed he has subpoenaed documents from the Santa Barbara County Planning and Development and Animal Services departments.

Di Sieno and neighbors of her operation in the 800 block of Carriage Drive outside Solvang city limits have been in a prolonged feud over the operations of the Animal Rescue Team.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

