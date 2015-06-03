District Attorney’s Office State Street Mile Kicks Off Sunday in Santa Barbara

The State Street Mile, to be held in downtown Santa Barbara on Sunday, June 7, has a new title sponsor: HOKA ONE ONE.

“We welcome and thank HOKA ONE ONE as our title sponsor, and together, we will make our 16th edition our best event yet,” race director Megan Rheinschild said. “On June 7, we look forward to seeing everybody, humans and dogs, enjoying the HOKA ONE ONE State Street Mile.”

Race day kicks off at 8 a.m. with seven age group categories (14 and under, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-plus) followed by the popular Family Mile, the Elite Miles and capped off with the not to be missed, tail wagging fun, Dog Mile, the unofficial world championship.

Awards will be given in every category, including $5,700 in overall guaranteed prize money (Open and Masters 40-plus age-graded) plus $1,000 for Open course records (3:49 — men and 4:33 — women).

On Saturday, June 6, there will be event registration and bib number pick-up available at Santa Barbara Running Company from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (downtown at 110 Anacapa St.). Also at 7 a.m. race day, bib number pick-up and registration starts at Pedregosa and State streets in Santa Barbara.

All proceeds go directly to the District Attorney’s Victim-Witness Assistance Program’s Crime Victim Emergency Fund.

To register or for more information, click here or call 805.568.2408.

— Megan Rheinschild is race director for the State Street Mile.