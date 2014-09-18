Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 3:13 am | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

District Attorney’s Office Warns of IRS Telephone Scam

By Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office | September 18, 2014 | 5:20 p.m.

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley alerts the community about an aggressive phone scam targeting taxpayers in the county, as reported incidents of this crime rise locally and nationwide.

Santa Barbara County residents reported callers falsely claiming to represent the IRS and warns people they are behind on their taxes and must make immediate payments to avoid arrest or other legal action including deportation. In some instances when the scammers are unsuccessful, they call back and try a new strategy. Potential victims may even be told they are entitled to tax refunds and to collect the refund they must reveal personal and financial information.

The Internal Revenue Service has issued two warnings of this pervasive telephone scam in April and again in September of this year.

Santa Barbara County residents are reminded that the IRS always sends taxpayers a written notification of any tax due via the U.S. mail. The IRS never asks for a credit card, debit card or prepaid card information over the telephone. If you get a phone call from someone claiming to be from the IRS, here’s what you should do:

» If you know you owe taxes or think you might owe taxes, call the IRS at 800.829.1040. The IRS employees can help you with a payment issue, if there really is such an issue.

» If you know you don’t owe taxes or have no reason to think you owe any taxes, then call and report the incident to the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration at 800.366.4484.

Dudley encourages all county residents to remain vigilant against all phone and email scams, especially when you are being asked to provide any personal or financial information.

 
