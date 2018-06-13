Lompoc School Officials, Sheriff Say ‘Threat’ at Cabrillo High School Not Credible

Alleged threats against students at Cabrillo High School have been deemed “not credible,” district and law enforcement officials said Thursday night.

Lompoc Unified School District officials sent advisories to parents of Cabrillo High and Lompoc High schools about one allegation.

A Cabrillo student reported hearing about a threat against the campus on the Snapchat social media site, district officials said.

“School district officials and law enforcement officials interviewed ‘nearly 100’ students today,” the notice to parents said.

“The district has determined this threat was ‘not credible. Nevertheless we are taking additional precautions at both high schools on Friday to keep students safe.”

A large number of Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies investigated another allegation which spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said stemmed from an Instagram direct message sent between two male students a month ago.

"The Sheriff’s Office has determined there is no credible threat to the school. However in an effort to help alleviate fears and provide additional security, several deputies including the school resource deputy will be on campus tomorrow and there will also be increased patrols of the area," Hoover said late Thursday night.

After identifying the students and contacting their families, deputies determined they did not have access to firearms, Hoover said.

Deputies also investigated rumors of an alleged Snapchat post and alleged hit list neither of which have been determined to be valid or credible, Hoover added.

"The Sheriff’s Office takes seriously and fully investigates reports of threats," Hoover said. "We encourage our community members to report any potential threats to law enforcement right away."

Word of the alleged threats quickly spread on social media Thursday night, with parents debating whether to send their students to the Vandenberg Village campus on Friday.

The supposed threats came on the same day a district bus carrying Cabrillo High students was struck by a B.B., breaking a window Thursday. No students were injured.

A pair of perceived threats involving Santa Maria High School students last week prompted some parents to pull their children from classes for the day.

