Diva 2 Diva Tour Includes Stop at Chumash Casino Resort

Pinoy pop singers Kuh Ledesma and Zsa Zsa Padilla, joined by comedians Nanette Inventor and Mitch Valdes, are bringing their international tour Diva 2 Diva to Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom, 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 3. Tickets for the show are $45, $55 and $65.

The success of the Diva to Diva tour dates back to November 2002 when Ledesma and Padilla first shared the stage at the Philippine International Convention Center.

The combination of the two top-notch singers was so astounding, it has since been restaged in major cities in the U.S., Canada and Australia.

Ledesma, known in the Philippines as the Pop Diva, has been performing for 35 years, including some 1,000 international concerts, numerous awards and 20 albums in the Philippine recording industry.

She was the first Filipino singer to become a recipient of the Salem Music Awards in London in March 1989.

As the daughter of famous actor and sportsman Carlos “Sonny” Padilla, Jr., Padilla has always been in the spotlight. She was originally part of the Manila Sound band, Hotdog, and eventually went solo in 1982.

She quickly found success, releasing multiple gold and platinum records throughout her career, including “Unchanging Love” and “Sentiments.” She later began acting and has had a very successful career in both film and on television.

What makes this reunion particularly special is that the two women will be joined for the first time by comedians Inventor and Valdes. Known as the divas of comedy, these two are the most enduring and brilliantly hilarious ladies in the Filipino entertainment industry.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Indulge or online at www.chumashcasino.com.

— Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort.