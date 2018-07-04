Wednesday, July 4 , 2018, 10:30 am | Overcast 69º

 
 
 
 

Diva 2 Diva Tour Includes Stop at Chumash Casino Resort

By Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort | July 4, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Zsa Zsa Padilla
Zsa Zsa Padilla
Kuh Final
Kuh Final

Pinoy pop singers Kuh Ledesma and Zsa Zsa Padilla, joined by comedians Nanette Inventor and Mitch Valdes, are bringing their international tour Diva 2 Diva to Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom, 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 3. Tickets for the show are $45, $55 and $65.

The success of the Diva to Diva tour dates back to November 2002 when Ledesma and Padilla first shared the stage at the Philippine International Convention Center.

The combination of the two top-notch singers was so astounding, it has since been restaged in major cities in the U.S., Canada and Australia.

Ledesma, known in the Philippines as the Pop Diva, has been performing for 35 years, including some 1,000 international concerts, numerous awards and 20 albums in the Philippine recording industry.

She was the first Filipino singer to become a recipient of the Salem Music Awards in London in March 1989.

As the daughter of famous actor and sportsman Carlos “Sonny” Padilla, Jr., Padilla has always been in the spotlight. She was originally part of the Manila Sound band, Hotdog, and eventually went solo in 1982.

She quickly found success, releasing multiple gold and platinum records throughout her career, including “Unchanging Love” and “Sentiments.” She later began acting and has had a very successful career in both film and on television.

What makes this reunion particularly special is that the two women will be joined for the first time by comedians Inventor and Valdes. Known as the divas of comedy, these two are the most enduring and brilliantly hilarious ladies in the Filipino entertainment industry.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Indulge or online at www.chumashcasino.com.

— Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 