Dive Into Ventura Junior Lifeguard Program

Enrollment applications are now available to youth interested in participating in the Ventura County 2018 Junior Lifeguard Program sponsored by the Ventura County Harbor Department.

The Junior Lifeguard Program offers youth ages 8-15 the opportunity to receive instruction in lifeguard rescue techniques, emergency medical first-aid, ocean sports activity, physical conditioning, marine ecology, and public service.

Participants must be 8 years old by June 18, the first day of instruction. Enrollment is first-come, first-served. Due to the program's popularity, it is expect to fill up quickly.

There will be two sessions (each limited to 120 participants). Session One is June 18-July 13; session two, July 16-Aug. 10. Each session will be held 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday at Silver Strand Beach.

Applications can be picked up at the Ventura County Harbor Department, 3900 Pelican Way, Oxnard, or online at bit.ly/VCJuniorLifeguard.

First-time participants must try out and qualify before being accepted in the program.

To qualify, new participants must be able to swim 150 yards in under four minutes; float or tread water for two minutes; and be able to dive underwater to a depth of 7 feet. No exceptions.

Tryouts will be 10 a.m.-noon May 19, June 9 and June 30 at Hueneme High School, 500 Bard Road, Oxnard. A parent/guardian must be present during the tryout.

There is a fee to enroll. For more information, call the Ventura County Harbor Patrol, 973-5959.

— Jed Chernabaeff for Ventura County Harbor Department.