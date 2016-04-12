Diver Nina Enholm Leads Santa Barbara Girls Over Righetti; Boys Fall Short

Swimming

Nina Enholm led a sweep in diving, sparking the Santa Barbara High girls to a victory over Righetti in a non-league swim meet on Tuesday.

The Santa Barbara boys were beaten by Righetti in the 400 free relay and lost the meet to the Warriors.

Enholm, Isabella Welsh and Annissa Ward went 1-2-3 in the diving events to get the Dons off to a great start in the girls meet.

In swim events, Kai Mcgeoy won in the 500 free and took second in the 200 free. Lara Kostruba (100 free), Lila Roderick (50 free) and Jessee Ransone (200 free) were winners.

The Santa Barbara boys held a one point lead going into the final event but they couldn't hold off Righetti.

Alex Roderick was a double winner, taking the 200 free and 100 fly. Ben Brewer (500 free), Sawyer Rhodes (50 free), and Derek Stein (diving) all won events. Carter Feld and Michael Johnson helped lead a sweep in diving.

