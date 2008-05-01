Divers to Take Plunge in Cleanup Cause

Work crews to clear Harbor sea floor of all the junk they can dredge up.

{mosimage}

The sea floor in any busy harbor can grow littered with lost and discarded junk, negatively affecting boating safety and navigability. You may ask yourself, "What’s really down there, and how can we clean it up?"

Enter Santa Barbara Harbor’s third annual Operation Clean Sweep from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. A team of divers will plunge into harbor waters off Marina Two, supported by 25 dock workers who will cart off and catalog what the divers retrieve. They will be joined by safety boats and vessels capable of lifting heavy objects.

The city of Santa Barbara’s Waterfront Department has joined with Santa Barbara Channelkeeper, Surfrider Foundation, Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary, harbor dive businesses and local urchin fishermen to tackle the project.

The public is invited to watch the activities and you’ll be surprised to see what comes up! Each of the last two years, approximately two tons of seafloor junk was retrieved, including traps, bicycles, steering wheels, barbecues and more.

Click here for more information or call the Harbormaster’s Office at 805.564.5531.

Brian Slagle is an administrative analyst with the Santa Barbara Waterfront Department.