Diverse Group Finds Rhyme And Reason For Laure-Anne Bosselaar to Be Poet Laureate

Laure-Anne Bosselaar will be installed as Santa Barbara's new poet laureate by the Santa Barbara City Council at its annual National Poetry Month Proclamation on March 26.

Bosselaar received nominations from a diverse group of educational institutions, poets, and local organizations. She has been active in the Santa Barbara literary community for a number of years.

The Pushcart Prize-winning polyglot poet has authored four collections of poetry and been widely published in anthologies, literary magazines and journals, including Ploughshares, Harvard Review, and The Washington Post.

Bosselaar co-directed the Aspen Writer’s Conference, 1989-92, and served as a fellow and writer-in-residence at Breadloaf Writers Conference, Hamilton College and the Vermont Studio Center.

Bosselaar has taught poetry at Sarah Lawrence College, Pine Manor College, Emerson College, UCSB, and as the McEver Chair for Visiting Writers at Georgia Tech University in Atlanta.

Bosselaar’s nomination was supported by numerous members of the poetry community in Santa Barbara, including Linda L. Holland, who wrote in her letter of support:

“Laure-Anne is one of those rare beings who can bring together a diverse population and foster good will between all of them. I have watched her steadily nurture a spirit of community and acceptance.”

Santa Barbara established a position of poet laureate in 2005 to direct proper attention and honor to the spoken word by using poetry to celebrate and elevate community events.

Since the post was set up, the city has hosted seven poets laureate: the late Barry Spacks, Perie Longo, David Starkey, Paul Willis, Chryss Yost, Sojourner Kincaid-Rolle and Enid Osborn.

All have served to engage the community in greater appreciation for the spoken word, and have enhanced the experience of community events and celebrations through their poetry.



City arts committee advisory members Frederick Janka and Margie Yahyavi, City Councilmember Eric Friedman and Santa Barbara Public Library community relations librarian Jace Turner served on a nominating committee with sitting poet laureate Enid Osborn.

The subcommittee made a formal recommendation to the city arts advisory committee on March 21, 2018, and Bosselaar received a unanimous vote of support.

Beginning in 2017, the Santa Barbara Public Library has served as the home of the Poet Laureate. In partnership with the library, the city of Santa Barbara, and the Office of Arts & Culture, the poet laureate will offer community programs at the library and other sites around the city.

“Working with the Poet Laureate is a natural fit for the Llbrary’s mission as the city’s center for literature and learning, and we’re excited to continue this collaboration,” said library executive director Jessica Cadiente.

In celebration of National Poetry Month and Bosselaar's installation, the Santa Barbara Poetry Series will feature her along with readers Emma Trelles and Taylor Tejada in a free event, 7-8:30 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at the Central Library's Faulkner Gallery, 40 E. Anapamu St.

— Molly Wetta for city of Santa Barbara.