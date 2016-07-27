Friday, April 13 , 2018, 10:28 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Diverse Group of Scholars Gather at UCSB to Examine Religious Differences in the U.S.

By Nora Drake for the UCSB Office of Public Affairs and Communications | July 27, 2016 | 9:10 a.m.

A group of scholars from diverse backgrounds and nationalities gathered at UC Santa Barbara this summer to examine religious diversity in the United States and to learn firsthand how people with widely differing beliefs can coexist.

The group of academics learned lessons of tolerance despite conflicting ideologies and gained in-depth knowledge of American religious practices.

Participating in a program titled “Study of the United States Institutes — Religious Pluralism and Public Presence,” the scholars spent four weeks studying with experts in the field before departing on a two-week research tour.

Topics included the ways in which religious thought and practice have influenced the development of American-style democracy, the intersections of religion and politics in national elections and the sociology and demography of religion in the United States today.

The program, funded by the U.S. Department of State, is one of several taking place at different universities around the country this summer.

This particular “Study of the U.S. Institute” (SUSI) employs a multidisciplinary approach that encompasses history, political science, sociology, anthropology and law to explore the historical and contemporary relationship between church and state in the United States. 

Other SUSIs focus on topics such as contemporary American literature and U.S. foreign policy. All are designed to improve teaching about the United States in academic institutions abroad. 

Participants in the religious pluralism program represented such diverse nations as Armenia, Finland, Ghana, New Zealand, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Ukraine.

This year, the program’s 15th, participants traveled to Salt Lake City, Utah, where they visited the Church History Museum and attended a panel discussion on religious minorities in Mormon-populated areas; Atlanta, where they visited a Jewish synagogue, a Hindu Temple and an Islamic Mosque; and Washington, D.C., where they toured the Holocaust Museum, the National Cathedral and other related sites.

Nora Drake writes for the UCSB Office of Public Affairs and Communications.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 