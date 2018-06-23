Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 3:19 pm | Overcast with Haze 67º

 
 
 
 

Westmont Class of 2021 Distinguished by Diversity, Talent

The new class boasts an average SAT score of 1245 and average ACT score of 26.5

Westmont students take First Walk (orientation) and Last Walk (graduation) through Formal Garden to Kerrwood Lawn.
By Scott Craig for Westmont College | August 25, 2017 | 10:12 a.m.

Representing Westmont College's class of 2021, 352 students and 58 new transfer students arrived for orientation on Aug. 24. The first day of classes for all Westmont students is Aug. 28.

The 410 new students, including 19 international, missionary or third-culture students, represent 15 countries and 27 states. Nine percent of the students come from Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties.

Thirty-six percent of the incoming class identifies as Hispanic, Asian American, African American, Hawaiian Pacific Islander, Native American, and/or mixed race. Thirty-nine percent are men and 61 percent are women.

“They represent a talented group of young men and women with diverse backgrounds and incredibly unique stories,” says Silvio Vazquez, dean of admissions. “I know they will bring much to the Westmont family as they deepen their knowledge and impact those around them.

"We have students from across the country and around the world coming to learn from our gifted faculty and students alike,” Vazquez said.

The top five majors are biology (12 percent), kinesiology (12 percent), economics and business (11 percent), psychology (8 percent), and communication studies (5 percent). About 10 percent of students have yet to declare a possible major.

The incoming class, which includes 60 Augustinian Scholars, has an average SAT score of 1245 and average ACT score of 26.5. The Augustinian Scholars, who join the 30 inaugural scholars in their second year at Westmont, benefit from significant scholarships, including amounts up to full tuition.

Another anonymous donor has stepped forward to double the number of Augustinians this fall and help more students afford a college education.

During Thursday's orientation, new students moved into residence halls in the morning. In the afternoon, college President Gayle D. Beebe welcomed students and their families in Murchison Gym.

On Friday, the Service of Commitment, a formal ceremony with robed faculty, welcomed students to the Westmont community, followed by students taking their First Walk through the Formal Garden to Kerrwood Lawn, which anticipates their Last Walk at commencement.

Scott Craig for Westmont College.

 

