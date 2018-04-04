Divided Solvang City Council Can’t Agree How to Fill Vacancy in Its Ranks

A deadlocked Solvang City Council could not agree Monday night on how to fill its fifth seat, with three votes ending in ties leading to a decision to try again at a future meeting.

The vacancy was created when Hans Duus resigned Aug. 28 after his house fell in foreclosure and he moved out of the city.

After more than an hour of consideration and multiple votes on various motions, the council could not agree whether to appoint the runner-up from the last election per its protocol, solicit applications to appoint someone from a field of candidates, or hold a special election, a costly and time-consuming option.

The council’s previously adopted protocol for filling vacancies called for offering the job to the runner-up in the most recent election or if necessary the second runner-up.

State code allows a council to appoint someone to fill a vacancy or call for a special election, allowing 60 days for either option.

Councilwoman Joan Jamieson said the council adopted the protocol in 2009 after wrestling with filling a vacancy in 2008.

“It became extremely contentious,” Jamieson said. “It was not a pretty picture.”

She implored her fellow council members to appoint the runner-up, Karen Waite, who lost by five votes in the November 2018 election.

But the protocol adopted in 2009 sparked opposition, from two council members plus several residents Monday night.

Councilman Neill Zimmerman opposed the protocol and any appointment process, calling it unconstitutional to name someone to the seat on the elected panel.

Instead, he pushed for a special election, despite estimates it could cost between $20,000 and $30,000.

“When it comes to liberty and freedom and choice of the people, I’m not going to take that away from them,” Zimmerman said. “This is not an appointed seat. This is an elected position … I really believe that we’re taking away the voice of the people.”

Councilman Ryan Touissant said he would hate to lose the opportunity for community involvement.

“The way I see it, the more the merrier. That’s not only true for holidays,” he said.

In the one of several votes held Monday, Jamieson and Mayor Jim Richardson voted to follow protocol with Toussaint and Zimmerman opposed.

Soliciting applications to make the appointment draw support from Jamieson and Toussaint and opposition from Zimmerman and the mayor.

A motion to hold a special election was backed by Zimmerman and Toussaint, but rejected by Jamieson and Richardson.

“That means we’ll table this ...," Richardson said after the final vote ended in yet another tie.

"I'd like to see this resolved with following the protocol so let's start all over again," Richardson said.

"Let's not," Jamieson added, prompting the mayor to say the item would be tabled until the next meeting.

Former councilman Ed Skytt was among residents urging to the council to follow the protocol.

“We aren’t supposed to change the protocol every time something comes up that we don’t like,” Skytt said.

But resident Chris Djernaes urged the council to bypass the protocol and use a more democratic and transparent process.

He is among residents who have expressed an interest in being appointed the seat.

“I think this is a great opportunity to open up the process to bring the best possible candidates to the floor, and hopefully allow the City Council and the city of Solvang to choose from the best possible pool of candidates with the most expertise and the most experience ,” Djernaes said.

The council's next meeting is set for Sept. 25.

