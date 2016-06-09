Diving Expert Leslie Leaney Joins Maritime Museum Board

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum is pleased to welcome its newest board member, Leslie Leaney.

Born in London, England, Leaney is the executive director of the International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame.

In 1992 he co-founded the Historical Diving Society of America and is the publisher and executive editor of The Journal of Diving History, a Santa Barbara-based quarterly journal that mails to over 30 countries.

Leaney has worked as a historical consultant for National Geographic, the BBC, the U.S. Navy, the History Channel, among others, and his research as been translated and published internationally.

He is the recipient of numerous diving industry awards and is a founding trustee of Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

— Dennis Schuett represents the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.