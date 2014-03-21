DMHA Architecture + Interior Design Hosting Chamber of Commerce’s B2B Breakfast

Maximize your company's business objectives with your space! Join the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce’s April Business-2-Business Breakfast, hosted by DMHA Architecture + Interior Design, from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 1 in Earl's Place at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

Does your space need a new look? Thinking about remodeling? Come hear what ideas DMHA Architecture + Interior Design has for your office, your business or your home.

Attendees will be provided an opportunity to introduce themselves and their business in a 20-second elevator pitch to the crowd.

A hot breakfast from Marmalade Cafe, coffee from Zizzo’s and water from Team Cashman of State Farm will be served promptly at 7:30 a.m.

A special thank you to AMS entertainment for our audio visual equipment.

The cost is $20 for members and $30 for nonmembers.

Attendees must RSVP by noon Friday, March 28 to get on the hot sheet. Click here to register. For more information, call 805.967.2500 x4 or email [email protected].