Local News

DNA Evidence Leads to Arrest in Goleta Massage Parlor Rape

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | February 23, 2016 | 2:33 p.m.

A Santa Barbara man is facing felony rape charges after DNA evidence led to his arrest in the sexual assault of a Goleta massage-parlor employee late last year, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Saul Hernandez-Chavez, 22, was arrested earlier this month after DNA taken after the assault was found to be a match for his DNA profile in the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS), said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff’s spokeswoman.

The sexual assault occurred Nov. 17, 2015, at a massage parlor on the 5700 block of Hollister Avenue in Old Town Goleta, Hoover said.

A masseuse was giving a male patron a massage when he demanded she provide sexual services, Hoover said.

“When the victim refused, the suspect overpowered her and forcibly raped her,” Hoover said. “The suspect fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.”

During a subsequent medical exam, evidence was collected that was sent to the state Department of Justice Crime Lab for processing.

On Feb. 9, sheriff’s investigators were notified that there was a positive match in CODIS and Hernandez-Chavez was identified as the suspect.

Hernandez-Chavez also matched the physical description the victim provided the day of the assault, Hoover said.

An arrest warrant was obtained, and Hernandez-Chavez was taken into custody at his residence on 200 block of Meigs Road.

He was booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail on rape charges, Hoover said, with bail set at $100,000.

