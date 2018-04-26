DNA from Genealogy Websites Led to Arrest of Golden State Killer Suspect Joseph DeAngelo

Sacramento authorities confirm that samples obtained from crimes scenes were compared to genetic information available online

Investigators used genetic information obtained from genealogical websites to identify Joseph James DeAngelo as the prime suspect in the Golden State Killer case, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office confirmed on Thursday.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Steve Grippi told Noozhawk that DNA obtained from crimes scenes was compared to genetic information available online through websites used by people researching their backgrounds and family trees.

Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert noted Wednesday, during the announcement of DeAngelo’s arrest, that the county’s Crime Lab played a key role in breaking the case against the man believed responsible for at least 12 homicides, 45 rapes and 120 burglaries throughout California from the mid 1970s through 1986.

DeAngelo, a 72-year-old former police officer, was arrested Tuesday evening at his home in Citrus Heights near Sacramento.

Thus far, he has been charged with two murders in Ventura County, two in Sacramento County and four in Orange County.

Additional homicide cases are expected to be filed in other California jurisdictions, including four in Santa Barbara County stemming from slayings in 1979 and 1981 in Goleta.

Grippi indicated the DNA investigation was a lengthy process as investigators compared online family profiles with DNA samples connected to the Golden State Killer, who also was known as the East Area Rapist and the Original Night Stalker.

He did not disclose which genealogy websites were used.

Last week, investigators zeroed in on DeAngelo, who had not previously been a suspect, authorities said Wednesday.

He fell within the expected age range for their suspect, Grippi said, and had lived in or near communities where the crimes occurred.

Authorities staked out his residence in a quiet neighborhood and obtained DNA from an item he discarded — investigators would not say what that item was.

The DNA from the item was tested and came back a match to the samples connected to the Golden State Killer, Grippi confirmed.

A second, more-robust DNA sample was obtained, Grippi said, and the results were received Monday evening, again showing that DeAngelo was a match.

He was arrested without incident the following day, and was booked into the Sacramento County Jail in the early morning hours on Wednesday.

He is expected to be arraigned Friday in Superior Court in Sacramento.

"We have given you as much information as we can at this time," Grippi said. "No further information on this subject will be provided."

In Goleta, DeAngelo is suspected of killing Dr. Robert Offerman, 44, and Offerman's girlfriend, Alexandria Manning, 35, on Dec. 30, 1979. They were found shot to death in Offerman's condo on Avenida Pequena.

He also is believed to have murdered 35-year-old Cheri Domingo and her longtime boyfriend, Gregory Sanchez, 27, on July 27, 1981, in a residence on Toltec Way.

The victims were found in a bedroom — both had been severely beaten and Sanchez had been shot.

Three months before the Offerman and Manning murders, a couple on nearby Queen Ann Lane were accosted, tied up and terrorized by a man, presumably the same suspect, but they managed to flee the home and were not killed.

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s detectives have traveled to Sacramento, and are continuing their investigation into the local cases.

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley told Noozhawk she has been in communication with both local and state-wide team members throughout the lengthy investigation.

“I am reviewing recent documents, as they arrive, and I hope to be able to have all the info I need to make a decision within a week,” she said.

