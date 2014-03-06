Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 10:52 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

DNA’s Red-Carpet Couture to Benefit Save The Mermaids on Sunday

By Save The Mermaids | March 6, 2014 | 4:20 p.m.

After three successful Hautebox events, DNA is proud to invite you to Hautebox IV coming March 9 at the Four Seasons The Biltmore in Montecito. It will surely be a night you don’t want to miss as the worlds of couture fashion and art combine to create a sultry mix of indulgence that only Santa Barbara can lay claim to.

Hautebox IV kicked off with a bang, holding a private preview in junction with Moët & Chandon and the Santa Barbara International Film Festival last month at the Coral Casino Beach & Cabana Club.

The main event March 9 is a benefit for Save The Mermaids to aid the Santa Barbara-based nonprofit organization’s mission of keeping our oceans clean while helping local businesses become more sustainable. DNA will be working closely with Save The Mermaids to help make Hautebox a more sustainable event. Click here for more information about Save The Mermaids and their efforts. 

Doors open at 7 p.m.

Hors d’oeuvres by The Biltmore’s top-notch kitchen will be served before the show. The fashion show will be starting at 9 p.m., featuring pieces from established Orange County-based designer Jessica Barkley’s fine couture evening collection paired with dazzling one-of-a kind Jewelry by Gauthier. In accordance with the film festival season, Hautebox will feature red-carpet couture fit for the stars. Hair is provided by Walter Claudio and makeup by Veronica Ramos.

The evening features a multitude of entertainment, with a mix of DJs and special guests performing. Eclectic indie music will be provided by Gotta Dance Dirty’s “"aRod” while DJ Fab will be playing world and house music after the show .

Professional photo studio lighting will be setup by DNA, so everyone will be able to experience life as a model for the night.

Valet service available on site.

General admission tickets are $65-$75, with limited VIP packages available at $150 per person. Click here to purchase tickets online.

Participants and sponsors include:

» Jessica Barkley

» Jewelry By Gauthier

» Walter Claudio

» Veronica Ramos

» Pressed Juicery

» Save The Mermaids

» Hello Gorgeous Models

» Moët & Belvedere

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 