DNA’s Red-Carpet Couture to Benefit Save The Mermaids on Sunday

After three successful Hautebox events, DNA is proud to invite you to Hautebox IV coming March 9 at the Four Seasons The Biltmore in Montecito. It will surely be a night you don’t want to miss as the worlds of couture fashion and art combine to create a sultry mix of indulgence that only Santa Barbara can lay claim to.

Hautebox IV kicked off with a bang, holding a private preview in junction with Moët & Chandon and the Santa Barbara International Film Festival last month at the Coral Casino Beach & Cabana Club.

The main event March 9 is a benefit for Save The Mermaids to aid the Santa Barbara-based nonprofit organization’s mission of keeping our oceans clean while helping local businesses become more sustainable. DNA will be working closely with Save The Mermaids to help make Hautebox a more sustainable event. Click here for more information about Save The Mermaids and their efforts.

Doors open at 7 p.m.

Hors d’oeuvres by The Biltmore’s top-notch kitchen will be served before the show. The fashion show will be starting at 9 p.m., featuring pieces from established Orange County-based designer Jessica Barkley’s fine couture evening collection paired with dazzling one-of-a kind Jewelry by Gauthier. In accordance with the film festival season, Hautebox will feature red-carpet couture fit for the stars. Hair is provided by Walter Claudio and makeup by Veronica Ramos.

The evening features a multitude of entertainment, with a mix of DJs and special guests performing. Eclectic indie music will be provided by Gotta Dance Dirty’s “"aRod” while DJ Fab will be playing world and house music after the show .

Professional photo studio lighting will be setup by DNA, so everyone will be able to experience life as a model for the night.

Valet service available on site.

General admission tickets are $65-$75, with limited VIP packages available at $150 per person. Click here to purchase tickets online.

Participants and sponsors include:

» Jessica Barkley

» Jewelry By Gauthier

» Walter Claudio

» Veronica Ramos

» Pressed Juicery

» Save The Mermaids

» Hello Gorgeous Models

» Moët & Belvedere