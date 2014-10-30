Do You Believe in Miracles? Providence Hosting Fall Forum with Author Eric Metaxas

What are miracles, and why do so many people believe in them? What do they tell us about ourselves? And what do we do with experiences that we cannot explain?

In Miracles, a new book released Tuesday, Eric Metaxas, New York Times No. 1 bestselling author of Bonhoeffer, offers compelling — sometimes electrifying — evidence that there’s something real to be reckoned with, whatever one has thought of the topic before.

Metaxas — whom ABC News has called a "witty ambassador for faith" — provides the measured and wide-ranging treatment the subject deserves, from serious discussion of the compatibility between faith and science to astonishing but well-documented stories of actual miracles from people he knows.

Providence is pleased to present nationally-known radio and TV commentator Hugh Hewitt interviewing Metaxas on Miracles on Thursday, Oct. 30.

Hewitt and Metaxas’s highly entertaining and deeply stimulating conversation is the centerpiece of the school's Fall Forum event. Providence is an independent Christian college preparatory school serving grades pre-kindergarten through 12. The ticketed event raises funds for the school's scholarship program.

The Fall Forum, now in its fifth year, brings persons of national importance to Santa Barbara to engage an idea of consequence. Past speakers have included Dr. Ben Carson, Louis Zamperini, Dennis Prager and an earlier appearance by Metaxas.

The Fall Forum event itself is exciting. It is so much more than a lecture. The fun “Just Desserts and Just Swing” themed program features cheese boards and desserts, listening and dancing to the Big Band-era music of John Enrico Douglas and the Westmont Jazz Ensemble, and book signing with Metaxas. Books will be available for purchase at the event, which begins at 7 p.m. at the Bacara Resort.

The Fall Forum featuring Hewitt and Metaxas is open to the public. To purchase tickets, click here or call Providence at 805.962.4400.

— Elaine Rottman is the marketing director for Providence.