Do Your Part to Honor Home Health Nurses

Don’t forget to honor your home health nurse during national nurses week — or at any other point in the year.

Home health nurses often don’t get recognized for their efforts (even though the families they work with are most likely incredibly appreciative) simply because they work outside of a structured organization, such as a hospital or clinic.

Take some time and honor a home health nurse you know. Here are just a few ways to show your appreciation.

Give A Gift

Gifts don’t need to be expensive to be thoughtful. Consider writing a heartfelt note and pair it with flowers from your backyard arranged in a vase or tied with a piece of ribbon.

Host A Dinner

Invite your nurse to stay for dinner and invite other family members. You could each take turns toasting your nurse, telling them how much you appreciate them and anything they do that you find especially comforting.

You also could purchase a gift card to a local restaurant or prepare a special meal yourself to be taken home, allowing your nurse to share your gift with family.

This also could be in the form of a simple pie for dessert. It is a thoughtful gesture to think of your nurse’s family when he so diligently looks after yours.

Pass On Your Compliments

While, hopefully, you remember to share praise often, take a moment to contact your home health nurse’s supervisor (if she works with a service) and express thanks for the great job your nurse is doing. Tell the supervisor what your nurse does to make a difference for your family. The supervisor is likely to take note, and your nurse is apt to hear your good words.