Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 7:45 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
Salute to Nurses

Do Your Part to Honor Home Health Nurses

Home health nurses often don’t get recognized for their efforts, although families are incredibly grateful. Click to view larger
Home health nurses often don’t get recognized for their efforts, although families are incredibly grateful. (Green Shoot Media photo)
By Green Shoot Media | May 8, 2017 | 9:05 a.m.

Don’t forget to honor your home health nurse during national nurses week — or at any other point in the year. 

Home health nurses often don’t get recognized for their efforts (even though the families they work with are most likely incredibly appreciative) simply because they work outside of a structured organization, such as a hospital or clinic.

Take some time and honor a home health nurse you know. Here are just a few ways to show your appreciation.

Give A Gift

Gifts don’t need to be expensive to be thoughtful. Consider writing a heartfelt note and pair it with flowers from your backyard arranged in a vase or tied with a piece of ribbon.

Host A Dinner

Invite your nurse to stay for dinner and invite other family members. You could each take turns toasting your nurse, telling them how much you appreciate them and anything they do that you find especially comforting.

You also could purchase a gift card to a local restaurant or prepare a special meal yourself to be taken home, allowing your nurse to share your gift with family.

This also could be in the form of a simple pie for dessert. It is a thoughtful gesture to think of your nurse’s family when he so diligently looks after yours.

Pass On Your Compliments

While, hopefully, you remember to share praise often, take a moment to contact your home health nurse’s supervisor (if she works with a service) and express thanks for the great job your nurse is doing. Tell the supervisor what your nurse does to make a difference for your family. The supervisor is likely to take note, and your nurse is apt to hear your good words.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 