Docent Council Leads Daily Guided Tours of Santa Barbara Courthouse

The Santa Barbara Courthouse, located at 1100 Anacapa St., is a city, county, state and National Historic Landmark. Completed in 1929, the building features Moorish and Spanish Colonial architecture.

The Courthouse Docent Council (a nonprofit corporation), numbering about 60 trained docents, staffs the Information Booth on the first floor and leads guided tours every day of the week, hosting over 7,000 visitors from all over the world each year.

The tour schedule is as follows: 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Special tours for school groups and of the gardens are available by appointment.

The home of the historic Seth Thomas Tower Clock, original to the building, has recently become a beautiful Clock Gallery and is open every Wednesday and Saturday from 1 to 2 p.m., with special tours available.

The booth contains extensive courthouse archives and information sheets in 28 languages, plus Braille. As many weddings take place inside the courthouse and on the grounds, various information and a list of people to contact to perform the ceremonies is available.

More information is available from the Information Booth at 805.962.6464.

— Kay Stevens is the publicity chair for the Santa Barbara Courthouse Docent Council.