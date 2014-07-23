Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 8:02 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Docent Council Leads Daily Guided Tours of Santa Barbara Courthouse

By Kay Stevens for the Santa Barbara Courthouse Docent Council | updated logo | July 23, 2014 | 11:29 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Courthouse, located at 1100 Anacapa St.,  is a city, county, state and National Historic Landmark. Completed in 1929, the building features Moorish and Spanish Colonial architecture.

The Courthouse Docent Council (a nonprofit corporation), numbering about 60 trained docents, staffs the Information Booth on the first floor and leads guided tours every day of the week, hosting over 7,000 visitors from all over the world each year.

The tour schedule is as follows: 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Special tours for school groups and of the gardens are available by appointment.

The home of the historic Seth Thomas Tower Clock, original to the building, has recently become a beautiful Clock Gallery and is open every Wednesday and Saturday from 1 to 2 p.m., with special tours available.

The booth contains extensive courthouse archives and information sheets in 28 languages, plus Braille. As many weddings take place inside the courthouse and on the grounds, various information and a list of people to contact to perform the ceremonies is available.

More information is available from the Information Booth at 805.962.6464.

— Kay Stevens is the publicity chair for the Santa Barbara Courthouse Docent Council.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 