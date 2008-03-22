Dockendorf Named Meet’s Top Swimmer
Dos Pueblos sophomore wins 200 IM, 100 breast in 10-school invitational in Long Beach.
By James Nguyen | March 22, 2008 | 6:26 p.m.
Dos Pueblos super sophomore Michelle Dockendorf was named swimmer of the meet at Friday night’s 2008 Klaus Barth Invitational at Long Beach Belmont Plaza Pool. Dockendorf won the 200 individual medley and the 100 breast stroke events.
Both Chargers squads — girls and boys — swam well at the meet hosted by Long Beach Wilson High. In addition to Dos Pueblos and Wilson, eight other schools competed: Buchanan, Cerritos, Fountain Valley, Huntington Beach, Long Beach Poly, Los Alamitos, Millikan and Peninsula.
James Nguyen is a Dos Pueblos High parent.
