Doctor Injured in Attack at Lompoc Valley Medical Center; Suspect in Custody

A physician en route to work Tuesday at Lompoc Valley Medical Center was attacked by a would-be robber, according to hospital officials.

At 6:45 a.m., a suspect approached the doctor as he was preparing to enter the hospital’s rear entrance.

The suspect assaulted the physician and attempted to rob him, hospital representatives said.

Officers from the Lompoc Police Department responded to the incident and took the suspect into custody.

Additional information about the suspect was not immediately available from Lompoc police.

Officers remained at the hospital completing their investigation.

The physician, whose name was not released, was undergoing evaluation and treatment.

LVMC Public Relations Coordinator Nora Wallace said that the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA) prohibits the disclosure of any details involving the physician’s medical condition.

