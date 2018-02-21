Doctors/Bartenders Have Prescription for Fundraising

Guest bartenders from Doctors Without Walls — Santa Barbara Street Medicine will be pouring drinks and earning tips 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, at the Red Piano, 519 State St., in a benefit for the organization that has been on the streets and at the front line of recent local disasters.
The evening's barkeepers will be Drs. Jason Prystowsky, Dave Phreaner and Laura Polito, Ernesto Paredes, Paul Jaconette, and Fr. Larry Gosselin.
Jason Libs will be on the piano and Superstoked will be making an appearance, Doctors Without Walls said.
— Dawn Schroeder for Doctors Without Walls.