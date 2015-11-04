Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 1:40 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health
Advice

Flu Season May Be Off to Slow Start, but Officials Warn Public to Take Their Shots

Health-care professionals say vaccinations remain best way to protect against virus; free clinics make it easy

Lina Salibi comforts her 18-month-old daughter, Naya, while Nicole Greenwood, a registered nurse with the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department medical clinic on Santa Barbara’s Lower Eastside, administers a flu vaccine injection. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the vaccine for everyone over 6 months old. Click to view larger
Lina Salibi comforts her 18-month-old daughter, Naya, while Nicole Greenwood, a registered nurse with the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department medical clinic on Santa Barbara’s Lower Eastside, administers a flu vaccine injection. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the vaccine for everyone over 6 months old. (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk photo)
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 4, 2015 | 9:25 p.m.

Flu season is officially underway in Santa Barbara County, and though it’s off to a slower start than normal, doctors and public health officials are urging the public to take a proactive stance against the illness by getting vaccinated.

Dr. Charles Fenzi, who sees patients at the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics, said that since the beginning of October, the clinic has had three patients test positive for influenza.

That’s fewer than in previous years, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported earlier this month that cases of influenza remain low across the country.

Flu outbreaks can happen as early as October and can last as late as May, the CDC said.

As a health-care professional, Fenzi said he gets a vaccine every year as well as recommending it to his patients.

“I think it’s a very good idea,” he told Noozhawk.

There are two types of vaccines, as well as a nasal spray, which is recommended for patients with healthy immune systems, he said.

Those with asthma, heart disease, any other chronic disease or compromised immune systems should have the vaccine.

The CDC recommends the vaccine for everyone 6 months or older, including pregnant women.

The number of flu cases usually peaks at the beginning year, Fenzi said, and it takes about two weeks after the vaccine to develop full immunity.

Health-care providers are offering vaccines this year against three strains of the virus, the trivalent vaccine, as well as a vaccine with four strains of the virus, known as the quadrivalent vaccine.

It’s possible to get sick with the flu even if you’ve been vaccinated, if you are exposed to a flu virus not included in the vaccine or someone who is exposed to the virus before the two weeks it takes to gain protection.

Dania Gamez, 5, receives a nasal dose of flu vaccine at the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department medical clinic on Santa Barbara’s Lower Eastside. Over the next several weeks, the agency is hosting several free flu-shot clinics around the county. Click to view larger
Dania Gamez, 5, receives a nasal dose of flu vaccine at the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department medical clinic on Santa Barbara’s Lower Eastside. Over the next several weeks, the agency is hosting several free flu-shot clinics around the county. (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk photo)

Experts still say it’s the best way to protect against the illness, however.

Fenzi also recommends that people coming into contact with people who have the flu, like caregivers, can use medications like Tamiflu and Relenza as a prophylaxis against the flu.

Dr. Karen Smith, director of the California Department of Public Health and the state’s chief health officer, issued a statement earlier this month, urging Californians to get the vaccine.

“Unlike some other infections, a person with influenza may be contagious and infect others before they have or show any symptoms,” she said.

“Annual vaccination is the most reliable way to protect against infection and, therefore, stop transmission of influenza to others.”

During the 2014-2015 flu season, there were 78 flu-associated deaths in the state, according to the California Influenza Surveillance Report.

The state Department of Public Health said that two of this season’s vaccine components, the influenza A, known as H3N2, and influenza B, known as Yamagata lineage, strains, have been updated to match the viruses Californians are likely to face during the upcoming flu season.

Those interested in a vaccine can use the CDC’s vaccine locator to find shots being administered nearby. Many local pharmacies are offering the vaccines at low cost for walk-in patients.

Over the next several weeks, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is also hosting clinics where people can receive free flu shots, according to Ellen Willis-Conger, assistant deputy of community health.

Willis-Conger said people experiencing the symptoms of flu — fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, fatigue, body aches and chills  — should stay home when sick and wash their hands frequently.

Whether on the South Coast or in the North County, those looking to receive the vaccine can get one from 3 to 7 p.m. Nov. 19.

That’s when the Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave. in Old Town Goleta, will be hosting a vaccination clinic. At the same time, the Veterans’ Memorial Community Center will be providing vaccines at 313 W. Tunnell St. in Santa Maria.

Another clinic will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Dec. 5 at Lompoc Fire Station 1 at 115 S. G St. in Lompoc.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 