Doctors, Nurses Volunteer Time to Give Gift of Sight

SEE International collaborated with the Santa Barbara Surgery Center for its Cataract Day event, March 3.

During the day-long clinic, doctors performed sight-restoring surgeries on 10 Santa Barbara community members, who otherwise would not have access to care.

A total of 23 medical professionals volunteered their time and skills on their Saturday off.

These include five ophthalmologists: Drs. Douglas Katsev, Michael Paveloff, Robert Poulin, Stuart Winthrop, and Steve Zelko. Drs. David Vierra and Gary Anderson provided anesthesia.



“The spirit of volunteerism gripped our team, and its personal rewards for each of us are great,” said Dr. Anderson, who serves as Santa Barbara Surgery Center (SBSC) medical director. “We consider it a privilege to give back to our community.”

The doctors utilized cutting-edge technology to restore sight, independence and dignity to their 10 patients. They provided these services at no cost.

According to the World Health Organization, more than 80 percent of all cases of blindness worldwide are preventable or treatable.

Cataracts are a naturally occurring condition in the aging process; they also are the leading cause of avoidable blindness worldwide. However, many people, both internationally and in the U.S., do not have access to adequate care.

For this reason, millions go blind needlessly each year.

Through SEE’s Santa Barbara Vision Care Program, SEE and the SBSC have, for many years, collaborated to give the gift of sight to those in need in the community.

Together, the organizations have treated hundreds of patients, giving them and their families brighter futures. The SBSC performed surgeries on 29 patients referred by SEE in 2017 alone.

For more information about SEE, visit www.seeintl.org. For more about Santa Barbara Surgery Center, visit www.santabarbarasurgerycenter.com.

— Steve Bunnell for SEE International.