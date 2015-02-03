Doctors’ Weight Management Program Offered at Sansum Clinic Ranked No. 2 by U.S. News & World Report

The Doctors’ Weight Management Program offered at Sansum Clinic and created by HMR Weight Management Services has been named the No. 2 Best Weight Loss Diet in U.S. News & World Report’s Best Diets of 2015.

This ranking was based on both short- and long-term weight-loss ratings of the HMR Program.

The program focuses on integrating diet, physical activity and healthy lifestyle skills through weekly coaching. This is the first time that HMR’s diet program has been included in the annual rankings list. HMR was evaluated against 34 other diets in categories including easiness to follow, ability to produce short and long-term weight loss, nutritional completeness, safety and potential to prevent and manage diabetes and heart disease.

“We are pleased that HMR’s weight loss program has been recognized by the U.S. News & World Report as one of the most effective diets for weight loss,” said Donna Gill, manager of the Doctors’ Weight Management Program at Sansum Clinic. “The program is proven effective at helping our patients achieve their weight loss goals, which may result in improving risk factors for developing conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure. Weight loss can also lead to a decrease in medications for patients who have underlying health conditions.”

Sansum Clinic has offered the HMR program since 1986 to those in the area who are interested in losing weight in an effective and controlled environment.

The Doctors’ Weight Management Program offers comprehensive HMR programs. With the guidance of Health Educators, patients choose between the in-clinic programs, Decisions-Free Diet or Healthy Solutions Diet. The clinic also offers HMR’s Healthy Solutions program as a home delivery option.

To learn more about the Doctors’ Weight Management Program at Sansum Clinic, click here or call 805.563.6190 to learn more about the program or to sign up for a free orientation seminar.

— Liz Baker is the marketing supervisor for Sansum Clinic.