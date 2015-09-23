Friday, April 6 , 2018, 5:12 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Doctors Without Walls Illuminates Health-Care Hardships

Large crowd turns out for second annual Glow in the Park event in Santa Barbara

A white-clad performer from Cirque Mirage stands out among the nylon rainbow of hot air balloons. Click to view larger
A white-clad performer from Cirque Mirage stands out among the nylon rainbow of hot air balloons. (Fritz Olenberger / Noozhawk photo)
By Melissa Walker, Noozhawk iSociety Columnist | @NoozhawkSociety | September 23, 2015 | 6:19 p.m.

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

Doctors Without Walls — Santa Barbara Street Medicine elevated their lifesaving mission with the help of the community at the second annual Glow in the Park fundraiser held at Elings Park.

The warm weather did little to detour the over 400 supporters who converged on the hilltop of Elings Park for the sold-out event, which featured tethered hot air balloon rides to guests and sponsors throughout the day and into the evening.

“I couldn’t be more ecstatic with the community support that we have received for these vital programs,” said DWW-SBSM executive director Maria Long. “In spite of the new affordable healthcare act, our numbers have increased by 50 percent this year as compared to last year.”

Founded in 2009, DWW-SBSM was formed by small group of dedicated and passionate physicians who recognized a vital need to help the homeless and the working poor, a large percentage of whom have little or no access to proper healthcare.

The most vulnerable and voiceless population of individuals in the community turn to the unique organization's trained volunteers, who offer free medical healthcare and services from downtown Santa Barbara to Isla Vista.

Available 365 days a year from mobile clinics and backpacks, DWW-SBSM services assisted over 1,500 individuals in 2014, and as of Aug. 31, 2015, there have been 1,199 patients who received care, greatly reducing emergency room visits.

A contingent of 18 physicians, 2 physician assistants, 3 nurse practitioners, 14 registered nurses, 3 acupuncturists, 2 pharmacists, 2 social workers and 140 students volunteer, working together, providing education and offering humanitarian aid.

“Street Medicine is about meeting people where they are at. It would be easy to consult the data on what the most common health care needs of the chronically unsheltered homeless are — skin infections, dental issues, musculoskeletal pain,” said DWW-SBSM medical director Jason Prystowsky, MD, MPH, FACEP. “But this is the wrong question to ask…being homeless is an independent risk factor for premature death.”

Guests received complimentary rides hot air balloons. Click to view larger
Guests received complimentary rides hot air balloons. (Fritz Olenberger / Noozhawk photo)

Programs such as Wrap Around Care and UCSB Underserved Medicine Seminar service Santa Barbara County citizens, and DWW-SBSM’s UCSB underserved medicine seminar will start winter quarter.

The homeless are more likely to die from heart disease, cancer, drug overdose, suicide, liver failure or HIV/hepatitis than other people regardless of age, gender or ethnicity, as the healthcare challenges for people living on the streets or in their cars are complex and span physical illness, mental illness and substance abuse.

“One of our goals with DWW-SBSM is to invest in the relationship with the patient,” Prystowsky told Noozhawk. “To meet them where they are at and listen. To make someone who is often made to feel not human like they matter and their life is sacred.”

Once people are made to feel like they matter, they can be made aware of and are willing to utilize the resources available within the Santa Barbara community, including the neighborhood clinics, County clinics, Veterans Administration clinic, and various homeless shelters and programs.

“It takes a village to address the healthcare needs of vulnerable persons,” Prystowsky said. “The most pressing health care issue is how we can work with our colleagues to collectively address the healthcare needs of the most underserved.”

— Noozhawk iSociety columnist Melissa Walker can be reached at [email protected] Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkSociety, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 